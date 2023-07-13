Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 13, 2023 / 9:32 AM

'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley expecting first child via surrogate

By Annie Martin

July 13 (UPI) -- Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley is going to be a mom.

The 42-year-old television personality is expecting her first child with her husband, Ryan Dawkins, via surrogate after fertility struggles.

Advertisement

Crawley shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a video of herself and Dawkins adding a baby onesie to their outdoor clothesline.

"Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!! This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can't tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I've shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!" Crawley captioned the post.

"This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can't wait to share it all with you soon what it's been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!" she said. "Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!"

Advertisement

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Andi Dorfman, Ashley Iaconetti and Becca Kufrin were among those to congratulate Crawley in the comments.

"Ommmmmmmy congrats!!!! I'm so unbelievably happy for you! The fairytale has officially come true," Dorfman wrote.

"Yayyyy!! Congratulations!!! This baby is sooo lucky to have you two as parents!!" Iaconetti added.

"CONGRATS! Oh my goodness so incredibly happy for you all," Kufrin said.

Dawkins already has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Crawley and Dawkins married in February after getting engaged in October 2022.

Crawley was previously a contestant in Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor. She also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games and starred in The Bachelorette Season 16.

Read More

Reese Witherspoon feels 'authentic,' 'connected' after announcing her own divorce 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard': Bravo renews series for Season 2 Claire Danes gives birth to third child with Hugh Dancy What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

No new deal for SAG-AFTRA; national board to vote on actors strike
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
No new deal for SAG-AFTRA; national board to vote on actors strike
July 13 (UPI) -- The television/theatrical/streaming contracts of the Hollywood actors union SAG-AFTRA expired late Wednesday. The national board is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to strike.
Anthony Michael Hall becomes first-time dad at 55
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Anthony Michael Hall becomes first-time dad at 55
July 13 (UPI) -- Anthony Michael Hall has confirmed he is a first-time father at the age of 55.
Ringo Starr, H.E.R. celebrate Sheila E. at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
Music // 1 hour ago
Ringo Starr, H.E.R. celebrate Sheila E. at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
July 13 (UPI) -- Singer and drummer Sheila E. was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Clayne Crawford, Max Martini convinced 'Channel' director to cast them as brothers
Movies // 4 hours ago
Clayne Crawford, Max Martini convinced 'Channel' director to cast them as brothers
LOS ANGELES, July 13 (UPI) -- Clayne Crawford and Max Martini tell UPI how they convinced "The Channel" director William Kaufman to cast them in different roles than the ones for which they originally auditioned.
Famous birthdays for July 13: Wyatt Oleff, Patrick Stewart
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 13: Wyatt Oleff, Patrick Stewart
July 13 (UPI) -- Actor Wyatt Oleff turns 20 and actor Patrick Stewart turns 83, among the famous birthdays for July 13.
'61st Street' CW premiere delayed until midseason
TV // 13 hours ago
'61st Street' CW premiere delayed until midseason
July 12 (UPI) -- The CW announced its fall schedule on Wednesday which includes the delay of "61st Street," the AMC series The CW rescued from cancellation.
Riley Keough, Gina Gammell direct Native American tale 'War Pony'
Movies // 18 hours ago
Riley Keough, Gina Gammell direct Native American tale 'War Pony'
July 12 (UPI) -- Momentum Pictures released a new trailer for "War Pony" on Wednesday. Riley Keough and Gina Gammell make their directorial debuts with the film.
Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser
Music // 19 hours ago
Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser
July 12 (UPI) -- Jungkook, a member of the K-pop group BTS, released a preview of his music video for the solo single "Seven" featuring Latto.
'We're Here': HBO series renewed for Season 4 with new hosts
TV // 19 hours ago
'We're Here': HBO series renewed for Season 4 with new hosts
July 12 (UPI) -- Sasha Velour, Jaida Essence Hall and Priyanka will replace Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka as the hosts of HBO series "We're Here."
Michael Jai White kicks, shoots, sermonizes as 'Outlaw Johnny Black'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Michael Jai White kicks, shoots, sermonizes as 'Outlaw Johnny Black'
July 12 (UPI) -- Samuel Goldwyn Films released the trailer for "Outlaw Johnny Black" on Wednesday. Michael Jai White co-wrote, directs and stars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates pani puri with an interactive game
Google Doodle celebrates pani puri with an interactive game
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
Reese Witherspoon feels 'authentic,' 'connected' after announcing her own divorce
Reese Witherspoon feels 'authentic,' 'connected' after announcing her own divorce
Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser
Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser
'Blue Beetle' trailer shows Jamie Reyes take on Carapax
'Blue Beetle' trailer shows Jamie Reyes take on Carapax
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement