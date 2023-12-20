Trending
TV
Dec. 20, 2023 / 1:39 PM

'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei

By Annie Martin
"The Bachelor" Season 28 will feature 32 women vying for the heart of Joey Graziadei. Photo courtesy of ABC
"The Bachelor" Season 28 will feature 32 women vying for the heart of Joey Graziadei. Photo courtesy of ABC

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- ABC is introducing The Bachelor Season 28 contestants.

On Wednesday, the network gave a glimpse of the 32 women vying for the heart of Joey Graziadei.

Graziadei was named the new Bachelor in August. The 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pa., was the runner-up in The Bachelorette Season 20 starring Charity Lawson.

"As the Bachelor, Joey is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life," a press release reads.

The Season 28 contestants include:

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia

Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis

Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York City

Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, Canada

Daisy, 26, a marketing director from Becker, Minn.

Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta

Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.

Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas

Jenn, 25, a physician assistant from student from Miami, Fla.

Jessica "Jess," 24, an executive assistant from San Diego

Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Sante Fe, N.M.

Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

Kelsey A., a junior project manager from New Orleans

Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles

Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami

Eleni "Lanie," 27, a realtor from Philadelphia

Maria "Lea," 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii

Alexandra "Lexi," 23, 30 a digital strategist from Atlanta

Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.

Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Canada

Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.

Natalie "Nat," 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Canada

Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu

Samantha "Sam," 31, a CPA from Nashville

Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami

Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville

Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.

Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.

Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.

Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago

Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta, Ga.

Lea previously met Graziadei during The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special.

The Bachelor Season 28 will premiere Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.

