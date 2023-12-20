Dec. 20 (UPI) -- ABC is introducing The Bachelor Season 28 contestants.
On Wednesday, the network gave a glimpse of the 32 women vying for the heart of Joey Graziadei.
Graziadei was named the new Bachelor in August. The 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pa., was the runner-up in The Bachelorette Season 20 starring Charity Lawson.
"As the Bachelor, Joey is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life," a press release reads.
The Season 28 contestants include:
Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia
Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis
Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York City
Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, Canada
Daisy, 26, a marketing director from Becker, Minn.
Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta
Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.
Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas
Jenn, 25, a physician assistant from student from Miami, Fla.
Jessica "Jess," 24, an executive assistant from San Diego
Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Sante Fe, N.M.
Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio
Kelsey A., a junior project manager from New Orleans
Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles
Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami
Eleni "Lanie," 27, a realtor from Philadelphia
Maria "Lea," 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii
Alexandra "Lexi," 23, 30 a digital strategist from Atlanta
Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.
Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Canada
Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.
Natalie "Nat," 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Canada
Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu
Samantha "Sam," 31, a CPA from Nashville
Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami
Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville
Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.
Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.
Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.
Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago
Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta, Ga.
Lea previously met Graziadei during The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special.
The Bachelor Season 28 will premiere Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.