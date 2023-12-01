'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner gets engaged; wedding to air live on Jan. 4

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting married after meeting and falling in love on The Golden Bachelor." Photo courtesy of ABC

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Widower and retired restaurateur Gerry Turner and financial services professional Theresa Nist got engaged on Thursday's finale of The Golden Bachelor and their wedding is now scheduled to air live on ABC Jan. 4. Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor, was the runner-up for Turner's affections in the dating competition show. Advertisement

Jesse Palmer will host The Golden Wedding special on which Turner and Nist are expected to walk don the aisle.

"After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will walk down the aisle to begin their next chapter, happily ever after," ABC said in a press release.

Turner, 72, currently lives in Indiana and Nist, 70, resides in New Jersey, but they plan to relocate together to South Carolina.

"One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living," Turner told People.com.

"For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I've talked about moving to South Carolina, and it's an idea I've toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she's saying, 'Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.'"

Advertisement

Nist added: "We want to have a house that's so inviting that everyone would want to come. Maybe a pool so they all want to come and have fun."