Joey Graziadei will star in "The Bachelor" Season 28 after being eliminated in Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette." Photo courtesy of Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Joey Graziadei will star in The Bachelor Season 28. Bachelor Nation host Jesse Palmer announced the news during the Bachelorette Season 20 finale, which aired Monday. Advertisement

Graziadei, a 28-year-old tennis pro, was the runner-up in The Bachelorette Season 20 starring Charity Lawson. Monday's episode saw Lawson say goodbye to Graziadei and ultimately get engaged to Dotun Olubeko.

Graziadei told Palmer that being selected as Bachelor is a "surreal" experience.

"It's sinking in very slowly but I'm trying my best just to stay present, enjoy it, but this is crazy," he said. "I never expected this at all, didn't know this is what my life is turning at this moment. So yeah, crazy stuff, but I'm excited."

The future Bachelor said he's looking for someone who is "just themselves that I can truthfully be a partner with."

"I want someone that challenges me, I want someone I can challenge. I just want someone to do life with. I just want someone that's going to be my person," he added.

In a teaser for The Bachelor, Graziadei described himself as "a hopeless romantic."

"I want to be married. I want to have a love that lasts a lifetime," he said. "So I'm really ready to go on this journey."

ABC has yet to announce a premiere date for The Bachelor Season 28.

In the meantime, The Golden Bachelor starring Gerry Turner and Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 will premiere Sept. 28. ABC released a trailer for the new season of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday.