Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 17, 2024 / 9:43 AM

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator to headline Coachella

By Annie Martin
Lana Del Rey will perform at Coachella music festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Lana Del Rey will perform at Coachella music festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Organizers have announced the lineup for the 2024 Coachella music festival.

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat will headline the event in April.

Advertisement

Coachella will take place over two weekends, April 12-14 and 19-21, at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

Del Rey will headline the April 12 and 19 shows, with Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Bizarrap, Deftones, Ateez, Everything Always, Peggy Gou, Young Miko and other artists to perform.

Tyler, the Creator will take the stage April 13 and 20, along with Blur, Ice Spice, Gesaffelstein, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Grimes, Jon Batiste, Le Sserafim and other performers.

Doja Cat will perform April 14 and 21, along with J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, Khruangbin, Carin León, Anyma, John Summit, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, Ludmilla, The Rose and other artists.

In addition, No Doubt will reunite to perform.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday at 2 p.m. EST.

Other music festivals will return in 2024, including Governors Ball, which will feature Post Malone, The Killers and SZA as headliners.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nicki Minaj adds 13 dates to 'Pink Friday 2' tour
Music // 3 minutes ago
Nicki Minaj adds 13 dates to 'Pink Friday 2' tour
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj announced new shows in North America and Europe for her "Pink Friday 2" tour.
Nmixx shares 'Dash' performance video
Music // 20 hours ago
Nmixx shares 'Dash' performance video
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a performance video for "Dash" following the release of its EP "Fe3O4: Break."
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
Music // 20 hours ago
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Drake and J. Cole postponed the start of their "It's All a Blur - Big as the What?" tour to February.
Sum 41 announces final tour
Music // 21 hours ago
Sum 41 announces final tour
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Sum 41 will perform on the farewell world tour "Tour of the Setting Sum."
Janet Jackson announces 'Together Again' tour with Nelly
Music // 21 hours ago
Janet Jackson announces 'Together Again' tour with Nelly
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson will perform across North America on her "Together Again" tour with Nelly.
Post Malone, The Killers, SZA to headline Governors Ball
Music // 22 hours ago
Post Malone, The Killers, SZA to headline Governors Ball
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone, Rauw Alejandro, The Killers, 21 Savage, SZA, Peso Pluma and other artists will perform at Governors Ball music festival.
Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammys
Music // 22 hours ago
Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammys
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo will take the stage at the Grammy Awards in February.
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a third consecutive week.
Nmixx shares 'Dash' music video teaser
Music // 4 days ago
Nmixx shares 'Dash' music video teaser
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a preview of its video for "Dash," a single from its album "FE3O4: Break."
Ariana Grande returns with 'Yes, And?' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Ariana Grande returns with 'Yes, And?' single, music video
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande released a single and music video for "Yes, And?," her first new music in over three years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley celebrates birth of first child: 'She's here!'
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley celebrates birth of first child: 'She's here!'
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Michelle Obama, Lucy Boynton
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Michelle Obama, Lucy Boynton
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement