Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator to headline Coachella

1 of 5 | Lana Del Rey will perform at Coachella music festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Organizers have announced the lineup for the 2024 Coachella music festival. Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat will headline the event in April. Advertisement

Coachella will take place over two weekends, April 12-14 and 19-21, at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

Del Rey will headline the April 12 and 19 shows, with Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Bizarrap, Deftones, Ateez, Everything Always, Peggy Gou, Young Miko and other artists to perform.

Tyler, the Creator will take the stage April 13 and 20, along with Blur, Ice Spice, Gesaffelstein, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Grimes, Jon Batiste, Le Sserafim and other performers.

Doja Cat will perform April 14 and 21, along with J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, Khruangbin, Carin León, Anyma, John Summit, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, Ludmilla, The Rose and other artists.

In addition, No Doubt will reunite to perform.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday at 2 p.m. EST.

Other music festivals will return in 2024, including Governors Ball, which will feature Post Malone, The Killers and SZA as headliners.