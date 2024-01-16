Trending
Post Malone, The Killers, SZA to headline Governors Ball

By Annie Martin
Post Malone will perform at Governors Ball music festival. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Post Malone will perform at Governors Ball music festival. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Organizers have announced the lineup for the 2024 Governors Ball music festival.

Post Malone, Rauw Alejandro, The Killers, 21 Savage, SZA and Peso Pluma will headline the event in June.

Governors Ball will take place June 7-9 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, N.Y.

Malone and Alejandro will headline the June 7 shows, with Dominic Fike, Labrinth, Farruko, Alex G, Goth Babe and other artists to perform.

The Killers and 21 Savage will take the stage June 8, along with Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, Sexyy Red, TV Girl and other performers.

SZA and Pluma will headline the June 9 shows, with Reneé Rapp, Don Toliver, Victoria Monét, Faye Webster and other artist to perform.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 1 p.m. EST, with pre-sales to take place from 11 a.m-1p.m.

