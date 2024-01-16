Trending
Jan. 16, 2024

'The Gentlemen' teaser: Theo James stars in Guy Ritchie series

By Annie Martin
Theo James stars in "The Gentlemen," a new show based on the Guy Ritchie film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Theo James stars in "The Gentlemen," a new show based on the Guy Ritchie film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show The Gentlemen.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the action comedy series Monday featuring Theo James.

The Gentlemen is based on the 2019 film of the same name, which was written and directed by Guy Ritchie and starred Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam.

The series follows Eddie (James), a British aristocrat who inherits his father's estate, only to discover it is sitting on top of a marijuana empire owned by Mickey Pearson.

Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, Vinnie Jones and Ray Winstone also star. Jones previously collaborated with Ritchie on Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.

Netflix released first-look photos for the show in November.

The Gentlemen is created, written, directed and executive produced by Ritchie. The series is "coming soon" to Netflix.

