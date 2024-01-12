Laurence Fishburne joins 'The Witcher' Season 4 as Regis

1 of 5 | Laurence Fishburne will play Regis on "The Witcher." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games.

The first three seasons of the show followed Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a monster hunter known as a Witcher, as he protects the princess Ciri (Freya Allan) with the help of the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

Netflix described Fishburne's Regis as "a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past."

"I'm very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher," Fishburne said in a statement.

Fishburne is known for starring in the Matrix and John Wick film franchises.

Season 4 will mark the first season without Cavill, who left the show after Season 3.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," the actor confirmed in October 2022.

Liam Hemsworth will replace Cavill as the star of The Witcher.

The cast also includes Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Mimî M. Khayisa and Anna Shaffer.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for The Witcher Season 4.