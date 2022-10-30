Advertisement
Oct. 30, 2022 / 9:15 AM

Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'

By Karen Butler
Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill in "The Witcher." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ae8b4343845ccadca21093b681f62140/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth has signed on to replace Henry Cavill for Season 4 of the Netflix fantasy drama, The Witcher.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill said in a statement Saturday.

"In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

Season 3 is expected to premiere this summer.

These will be the last episodes featuring Cavill, 39, in the role of Geralt before Hemsworth, 32, takes over.

Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan co-star.

"As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure," Hemsworth said.

"Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is showrunner and executive producer.

The series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's books.

News of Cavill's departure arrives as he made a surprise cameo appearance as Superman in the blockbuster film, Black Adam, signaling his return to the DC Universe.

He will also be seen later this week acting alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix's Enola Holmes 2.

