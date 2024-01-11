Trending
Jan. 11, 2024 / 12:17 PM

'Halo' Season 2 trailer teases battle for Reach

By Annie Martin
"Halo," a sci-fi series based on the video game franchise, will return for a second season on Paramount+. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of Halo Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Pablo Schreiber.

Halo is a sci-fi series based on the video game franchise of the same name. The show follows Master Chief John-117 (Schreiber), a super-soldier living in a future threatened by the alien empire Covenant.

The trailer teases the battle for Reach, an epic clash between humanity and the Covenant.

"In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe -- that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo," an official synopsis reads.

Natasha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani also return to star, while Joseph Morgan, Cristina Rodlo and Christina Bennington join the cast.

Season 2 is executive produced by David Wiener, who replaces Steven Kane as showrunner.

The season will have a two-episode premiere Feb. 8 on Paramount+.

