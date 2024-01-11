Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 11, 2024 / 1:38 PM

Isabela Merced to play Dina in 'The Last of Us' Season 2

By Annie Martin
Isabela Merced will play Dina in "The Last of Us" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Isabela Merced will play Dina in "The Last of Us" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Isabela Merced has joined the cast of The Last of Us.

HBO announced Thursday that Merced, 22, will star in Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic drama.

Advertisement

The Last of Us is based on the video game series of the same name. The show follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), two survivors of a mass fungal infection that has caused a zombie-like outbreak.

Merced will play Dina, "a free-wheeling spirit whose devotion to Ellie will be tested by the brutality of the world they inhabit." The character is a new love interest of Ellie's and the ex of Jesse, played by Beef actor Young Mazino.

"Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly loveable," series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said in a statement. "You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn't be prouder to have her join our family."

Advertisement

HBO also recently announced that Kaitlyn Dever will join the Season 2 cast as Abby. Merced and Dever previously collaborated on the 2022 film Rosaline.

Merced came to fame on the Nickelodeon series 100 Things to Do Before High School and has since starred in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Father of the Bride (2022).

The Last of Us Season 2 will begin production early this year, with a premiere eyed for 2025.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Moonlighting' available for rent or purchase Tuesday
TV // 1 hour ago
'Moonlighting' available for rent or purchase Tuesday
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Disney announced the '80s romantic comedy mystery "Moonlighting" will be available for rent or purchase starting Tuesday, following its streaming debut on Hulu.
'Halo' Season 2 trailer teases battle for Reach
TV // 1 hour ago
'Halo' Season 2 trailer teases battle for Reach
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Halo," a sci-fi series based on the video game franchise, will return for a second season on Paramount+.
'Drew Barrymore Show' renewed, will return for Season 5
TV // 4 hours ago
'Drew Barrymore Show' renewed, will return for Season 5
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "The Drew Barrymore Show," a daytime talk show hosted by Drew Barrymore, was renewed for Season 5.
'Bachelor' host Jesse Palmer celebrates birth of first child
TV // 4 hours ago
'Bachelor' host Jesse Palmer celebrates birth of first child
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer and his wife, Emely Palmer, welcomed a daughter, Ella Reine.
TV review: 'Ted' series matches movies' laughs, plot issues
TV // 11 hours ago
TV review: 'Ted' series matches movies' laughs, plot issues
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Ted," premiering Thursday on Peacock, reflects the movies its based on with big, raunchy laughs and some unwieldy plot issues.
'The Ones Who Live' trailer: Rick, Michonne return in 'Walking Dead' spinoff
TV // 1 day ago
'The Ones Who Live' trailer: Rick, Michonne return in 'Walking Dead' spinoff
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprise Rick and Michonne in the AMC series "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live."
'Beef' actor Young Mazino joins 'The Last of Us'
TV // 1 day ago
'Beef' actor Young Mazino joins 'The Last of Us'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Young Mazino will play Jesse in Season 2 of the HBO series "The Last of Us."
'A Bloody Lucky Day' trailer introduces Korean thriller series
TV // 1 day ago
'A Bloody Lucky Day' trailer introduces Korean thriller series
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "A Bloody Lucky Day," a South Korean thriller series starring Lee Sung-min and Yoo Yeon-seok, is coming to Paramount+.
'Young Royals': Wilhelm, Simon get close in Season 3 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Young Royals': Wilhelm, Simon get close in Season 3 photos
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama starring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, will return for a third and final season on Netflix.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Lifetime docuseries 'is me letting go of my past'
TV // 1 day ago
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Lifetime docuseries 'is me letting go of my past'
NEW YORK, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The subject of the new Lifetime docuseries, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," says telling her story is part of her attempt to let go of the past.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart
Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart
Movie review: Jason Statham unstoppable in rousing 'Beekeeper'
Movie review: Jason Statham unstoppable in rousing 'Beekeeper'
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
Connie Nielsen: 'Role Play,' 'Gladiator 2' reflect on motherhood
Connie Nielsen: 'Role Play,' 'Gladiator 2' reflect on motherhood
'Cleaning Lady,' 'X-Men' actor Adan Canto dies at 42
'Cleaning Lady,' 'X-Men' actor Adan Canto dies at 42
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement