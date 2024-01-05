Trending
Jan. 5, 2024

'Arcane' teases Singed, Warwick in Season 2 first look

By Annie Martin

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Arcane Season 2.

The streaming service shared a first look at the season Friday.

Arcane is an animated series based on the video game League of Legends. The show follows Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), sisters on opposite sides of a conflict between the rich city of Piltover and the oppressed underworld of Zaun.

Season 1 also featured such characters as Jayce (Kevin Alejandro), Caitlyn (Katie Leung), Viktor (Harry Lloyd), Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert) and Silco (Jason Spisak).

The Season 2 teaser shows the character Singed (Brett Tucker) undergoing a blood transfusion to create "a nightmarish augmentation." The silhouette of the monster appears to be the character Warwick.

Arcane debuted on Netflix in November 2021 and was renewed for a second season the same month.

Netflix announced in November 2023 that Season 2 will premiere in November 2024.

Arcane is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee.

