Jan. 5, 2024 / 9:26 AM

Green Day releases 'One Eyed Bastard' ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
Green Day released "One Eyed Bastard," a new single from its album "Saviors." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Green Day released "One Eyed Bastard," a new single from its album "Saviors." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Green Day is back with new music.

The rock band released a single and animated video for the song "One Eyed Bastard" on Friday.

"One Eyed Bastard" is the fourth single to debut from Green Day's forthcoming album, Saviors. The group will release the album Jan. 19.

"What can we say? We're *full* of surprises. Got ONE more song for ya before Saviors drops in two weeks," Green Day said on Instagram. "'One Eyed Bastard' is out everywhere nowwww."

Saviors also features the singles "The American Dream is Killing Me," "Look Ma, No Brains!" and "Dilemma."

The album will be the group's first in nearly four years.

Green Day will promote Saviors with a new tour that runs May 30-June 29 in Europe and July 29-Sept. 28 in North America.

