1 of 4 | Ella Purnell stars in the "Fallout" series. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing its programming slate for 2024. The streaming service shared a preview Thursday showcasing new series, films and TV seasons coming next year. Advertisement

The video features a new look at Fallout, a post-apocalyptic drama based on the video game franchise of the same name.

Ella Purnell is seen as Lucy, an optimistic Vault Dweller navigating the "incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe" of the show.

"If you insist on staying, then you will have to adapt," Michael Emerson's character says in one scene.

The teaser gives a glimpse of CX404, a new dog companion featured in the show.

Fallout will premiere April 12 on Prime Video.

Also coming in 2024 are the new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a reimagining of the 2005 film starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, and Expats, a drama based on the Janice Y. K. Lee novel The Expatriates and starring Nicole Kidman.

In addition, The Boys will return for Season 4, while Outer Range will return for a second season.

Advertisement

Other 2024 titles include:

Upgraded, a romantic comedy starring Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux

Musica, a romantic comedy starring Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso

Foe, a sci-fi thriller starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal

Ricky Stanicky, a comedy starring Zac Efron and John Cena

Them Season 2

Role Play, an action comedy starring Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo

Invincible Season 2, Part 2

Road House, a remake of the 1989 film starring Jake Gyllenhaal

This is Me Now: The Film, a companion film to Jennifer Lopez's album This is Me... Now

The Underdoggs, a sports comedy starring Snoop Dogg

The Idea of You, a romantic comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine

Reina Roja, an adaptation of the Juan Gómez-Jurado book series

Hazbin Hotel, an adult animated musical series based on the Vivienne Medrano pilot