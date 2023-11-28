Trending
Nov. 28, 2023

'Fallout' photos introduce Prime Video series based on game

By Annie Martin
1 of 4 | Ella Purnell plays Lucy in the "Fallout" series. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing its Fallout series.

Prime Video shared first-look photos for the show Tuesday featuring Ella Purnell.

Fallout is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the Fallout video game franchise, presently owned by Bethesda Softworks.

The new series takes place in Los Angeles and stars Purnell as Lucy, an optimistic Vault Dweller, Aaron Moten as Maximus, a young soldier with the Brotherhood of Steel, Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, a bounty hunter, and Kyle MacLachlan as Overseer Hank, the overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy's father.

The photos show Lucy (Purnell) emerging from Vault 33, Maximus (Moten) walking alongside a Brotherhood of Steel member in power armor, Goggins as The Ghoul, and Lucy working with Hank (MacLachlan).

Fallout hails from Westworld co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who will executive produce with Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as showrunners, writer and executive producers.

"Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind -- and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them," an official synopsis reads.

Fallout will premiere April 12 on Prime Video.

The video game series includes four main titles and several spinoffs. The most recent main title, Fallout 4, was released in 2015.

