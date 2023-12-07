Trending
Dec. 7, 2023 / 11:54 AM

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith': Donald Glover, Maya Erskine team up in first trailer

By Annie Martin
Donald Glover co-created and stars on "Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith," a reimagining of the 2005 film. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of its Mr. & Mrs. Smith series.

Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the show Thursday featuring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a reimagining of the 2005 action comedy film of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

In the series, Glover and Erskine play two lonely strangers who land jobs for a mysterious spy agency. The pair must assume new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith.

"Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?" an official synopsis reads.

The teaser trailer shows John (Glover) and Jane (Erskine) get to know each other while taking on action-packed missions.

Paul Dano, Parker Posey, Wagner Moura, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Michaela Coel, Eiza Gonzalez, Alexander Skarsgard and Sharon Horgan also have roles.

Prime Video shared first-look photos for the show in November.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is co-created and executive produced by Glover and Francesca Sloane, who previously collaborated on Glover's series Atlanta. The show premieres Feb. 2.

Erskine is known for co-creating and starring on the Hulu series Pen15.

