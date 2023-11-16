1 of 4 | Donald Glover co-created and stars on the new series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing its Mr. & Mrs. Smith series. Prime Video shared first-look photos and a February premiere date for the show Thursday. Advertisement

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a reimagining of the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The new series is co-created and executive produced by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, who previously collaborated on Glover's show Atlanta.

Up for a little Espionage and Chill? Mr. & Mrs. Smith debuts February 2. pic.twitter.com/LhwQRBPab3— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 16, 2023

In Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Glover and Maya Erskine play two lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency. The pair must assume new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith.

"Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?" an official synopsis reads.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith will consist of eight episodes, set for release Feb. 2.

Glover is known for co-creating and starring on Atlanta, while Erskine co-created and starred on Pen15.