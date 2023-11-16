Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 16, 2023 / 12:43 PM

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' trailer: Walker Scobell sets out on quest

By Annie Martin
"Percy Jackson and the Olympians," a new show based on the Rick Riordan book series, is coming to Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney
"Percy Jackson and the Olympians," a new show based on the Rick Riordan book series, is coming to Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the new show Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the fantasy series Thursday featuring Walker Scobell.

Advertisement

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the Rick Riordan book series of the same name. The show follows Percy Jackson (Scobell), a 12-year-old boy who learns he is the demigod son of Poseidon.

In the trailer, Percy sets out on a quest to retrieve Zeus' missing master lightning bolt with the help of his demigod friends.

"Percy Jackson & The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus," an official synopsis reads.

Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jay Duplass, Toby Stephens and the late Lance Reddick also have roles.

Advertisement

Disney+ previously released a teaser trailer that shows Percy (Scobell) and his best friend Grover (Simhadri) arrive at Camp Half-Blood, where they befriend Annabeth (Jeffries).

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 20.

Riordan's books were previously adapted as the films Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Sea of Monsters (2013), starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series gets photos, premiere date
TV // 8 minutes ago
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series gets photos, premiere date
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a new series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, is coming to Prime Video.
'Ted' prequel series gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 51 minutes ago
'Ted' prequel series gets teaser, premiere date
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Ted," a new series based on the "Ted" films from Seth MacFarlane, is coming to Peacock in January.
'Modern Family' cast reunites for first time since finale
TV // 2 hours ago
'Modern Family' cast reunites for first time since finale
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and other "Modern Family" stars had a cast reunion.
'Sweet Home': Song Kang returns in Season 2 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'Sweet Home': Song Kang returns in Season 2 trailer
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Sweet Home," a South Korean horror series starring Song Kang, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Keke Palmer to host the Soul Train Awards
TV // 5 hours ago
Keke Palmer to host the Soul Train Awards
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Emmy Award-winning actress and recording artist Keke Palmer is set to host and perform at the Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 26, BET has announced.
NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest gets the boot on 'The Masked Singer'
TV // 6 hours ago
NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest gets the boot on 'The Masked Singer'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest became the latest celebrity eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday.
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time on March 10
TV // 18 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time on March 10
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning late-night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has been booked to host the Oscars telecast on ABC for a fourth time.
'Such Brave Girls' showcases dysfunctional British sisters
TV // 19 hours ago
'Such Brave Girls' showcases dysfunctional British sisters
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "Such Brave Girls" on Wednesday. The British comedy will premiere Dec. 15 after its U.K. premiere Nov. 22.
'SEAL Team' to end with Season 7
TV // 22 hours ago
'SEAL Team' to end with Season 7
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced that the upcoming seventh season of "SEAL Team" will be the show's last.
Marvel's 'What If...?' gets Season 2 trailer, premiere date
TV // 23 hours ago
Marvel's 'What If...?' gets Season 2 trailer, premiere date
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "What If...?," an animated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will return for a second season on Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox remember Matthew Perry
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox remember Matthew Perry
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement