Advertisement
TV
Aug. 18, 2023 / 1:18 PM

'Percy Jackson' series gets teaser, premiere date at Disney+

By Annie Martin
"Percy Jackson and the Olympians," a new show based on the Rick Riordan book series, is coming to Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney
"Percy Jackson and the Olympians," a new show based on the Rick Riordan book series, is coming to Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new show Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The streaming service shared a teaser and December premiere date for the fantasy series Friday.

Advertisement

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the Rick Riordan book series. The show follows Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), a 12-year-old modern demigod who is just coming to terms with his newfound powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

"With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it restore order to Olympus," an official synopsis reads.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, Virginia Kull, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, Glynn Turman and late actor Lance Reddick appear as guest stars.

Riordan worked with Percy Jackson showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz on the Disney+ adaptation. Riordan's books were previously adapted as the films Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Sea of Monsters (2013), starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario.

Advertisement

Riordan announced the Percy Jackson series in January 2022. The author will release a new book in the series, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods, in September.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 20 on Disney+.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Morgan Freeman joins 'Special Ops: Lioness' cast Sunday
TV // 23 hours ago
Morgan Freeman joins 'Special Ops: Lioness' cast Sunday
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the photos of Morgan Freeman's first appearance on "Special Ops: Lioness." Freeman joins the cast beginning on Sunday, Aug. 20.
'FBoy Island' introduces Season 3 bad boys, nice guys
TV // 23 hours ago
'FBoy Island' introduces Season 3 bad boys, nice guys
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The CW announced the contestants of "FBoy Island" Season 3 and gave descriptions of the potential bad boys and nice guys.
'Disenchantment': Bean takes on mom Queen Dagmar in final season trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Disenchantment': Bean takes on mom Queen Dagmar in final season trailer
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Disenchantment," an animated series from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.
Matt Bomer's 'Fellow Travelers' to premiere Oct. 27 on Showtime, Paramount+
TV // 1 day ago
Matt Bomer's 'Fellow Travelers' to premiere Oct. 27 on Showtime, Paramount+
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the premiere date for "Fellow Travelers" starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey. The series premieres Oct. 27 on the streaming service and Oct. 29 on Showtime.
'One Piece' posters feature Luffy, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji
TV // 1 day ago
'One Piece' posters feature Luffy, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "One Piece," a live-action adaptation of the Eiichiro Oda manga, is coming to Netflix.
'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' photos introduce Godzilla series
TV // 1 day ago
'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' photos introduce Godzilla series
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," a new series based on Legendary's MonsterVerse and starring Kurt Russell, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Chucky,' 'SurrealEstate' to return in October
TV // 1 day ago
'Chucky,' 'SurrealEstate' to return in October
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Chucky" Season 3 is coming to USA, Syfy and Peacock, while "SurrealEstate" Season 2 will premiere on Syfy.
FX announces fall slate with 'AHS: Delicate,' 'Fargo' Season 5
TV // 1 day ago
FX announces fall slate with 'AHS: Delicate,' 'Fargo' Season 5
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "American Horror Story: Delicate," "Fargo" Season 5, "A Murder at the End of the World" and other series are coming to FX and Hulu in the fall.
Gemma Jones, Siobhan Finneran to co-star with Steve Coogan in BBC's 'Reckoning'
TV // 1 day ago
Gemma Jones, Siobhan Finneran to co-star with Steve Coogan in BBC's 'Reckoning'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Gemma Jones from "Gentleman Jack" and Siobhan Finneran from "Downton Abbey" have joined the cast of the BBC's four-part, fact-based drama, "The Reckoning."
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
TV // 1 day ago
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
NEW YORK, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Craig Robinson told UPI he loves the dramatic portions he gets to play in his rags-to-riches comedy, "Killing It."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Robert De Niro, Belinda Carlisle
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Robert De Niro, Belinda Carlisle
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement