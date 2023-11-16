Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 16, 2023 / 10:42 AM

'Modern Family' cast reunites for first time since finale

By Annie Martin
Sofia Vergara hosted a reunion for her "Modern Family" co-stars. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Sofia Vergara hosted a reunion for her "Modern Family" co-stars. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Modern Family cast reunited Wednesday for the first time since the show's finale.

Sofia Vergara, Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and other cast members gathered together at Vergara's home.

Advertisement

Modern Family had an 11-season run on ABC from 2009 to 2020. The show followed married couple Claire (Bowen) and Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) and their children, along with their extended family.

Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, shared a group photo with the cast.

"First Modern Family reunion!!!!" she captioned the post.

Burrell was unable to attend the event but was included by his co-stars, who held and displayed a photo of the actor during the reunion.

Advertisement

"Nearly perfect @modernfamily reunion. We even had our two dads Chris Lloyd & Steve Levitan there!" Ferguson wrote, referencing series co-creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan.

Advertisement

Winter, who played Alex Dunphy, had reflected on her "amazing journey" with the cast in April 2020 ahead of the show's finale.

"We are so grateful for the love we've received over the course of this 11 year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift," the actress said at the time.

The cast discussed the show's legacy at a Television Critics' Association panel the same month, saying they hoped they paved the way for future series.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Sweet Home': Song Kang returns in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Sweet Home': Song Kang returns in Season 2 trailer
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Sweet Home," a South Korean horror series starring Song Kang, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Keke Palmer to host the Soul Train Awards
TV // 3 hours ago
Keke Palmer to host the Soul Train Awards
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Emmy Award-winning actress and recording artist Keke Palmer is set to host and perform at the Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 26, BET has announced.
NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest gets the boot on 'The Masked Singer'
TV // 5 hours ago
NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest gets the boot on 'The Masked Singer'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest became the latest celebrity eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday.
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time on March 10
TV // 16 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time on March 10
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning late-night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has been booked to host the Oscars telecast on ABC for a fourth time.
'Such Brave Girls' showcases dysfunctional British sisters
TV // 18 hours ago
'Such Brave Girls' showcases dysfunctional British sisters
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "Such Brave Girls" on Wednesday. The British comedy will premiere Dec. 15 after its U.K. premiere Nov. 22.
'SEAL Team' to end with Season 7
TV // 20 hours ago
'SEAL Team' to end with Season 7
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced that the upcoming seventh season of "SEAL Team" will be the show's last.
Marvel's 'What If...?' gets Season 2 trailer, premiere date
TV // 21 hours ago
Marvel's 'What If...?' gets Season 2 trailer, premiere date
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "What If...?," an animated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will return for a second season on Disney+.
'The New Look' photos tease Dior, Chanel fashion drama
TV // 21 hours ago
'The New Look' photos tease Dior, Chanel fashion drama
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "The New Look," a new series featuring Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Pokemon Concierge' trailer introduces stop-motion Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'Pokemon Concierge' trailer introduces stop-motion Netflix series
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Pokémon Concierge," a stop-motion animated series in the "Pokémon" universe, is coming to Netflix.
'Welcome to Wrexham' with Ryan Reynolds renewed for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Welcome to Wrexham' with Ryan Reynolds renewed for Season 3
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Wrexham," a docuseries featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will return for a third season on FX and Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox remember Matthew Perry
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox remember Matthew Perry
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement