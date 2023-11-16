1 of 4 | Sofia Vergara hosted a reunion for her "Modern Family" co-stars. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Modern Family cast reunited Wednesday for the first time since the show's finale. Sofia Vergara, Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and other cast members gathered together at Vergara's home. Advertisement

Modern Family had an 11-season run on ABC from 2009 to 2020. The show followed married couple Claire (Bowen) and Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) and their children, along with their extended family.

Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, shared a group photo with the cast.

"First Modern Family reunion!!!!" she captioned the post.

Burrell was unable to attend the event but was included by his co-stars, who held and displayed a photo of the actor during the reunion.

"Nearly perfect @modernfamily reunion. We even had our two dads Chris Lloyd & Steve Levitan there!" Ferguson wrote, referencing series co-creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan.

Winter, who played Alex Dunphy, had reflected on her "amazing journey" with the cast in April 2020 ahead of the show's finale.

"We are so grateful for the love we've received over the course of this 11 year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift," the actress said at the time.

The cast discussed the show's legacy at a Television Critics' Association panel the same month, saying they hoped they paved the way for future series.