Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 16, 2023 / 9:33 AM

Stephen Colletti engaged to reporter Alex Weaver

By Annie Martin

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Stephen Colletti is engaged to be married.

The actor and television personality, 37, recently got engaged to his girlfriend, NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver.

Advertisement

Colletti and Weaver shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo from Colletti's proposal in Rome.

"Yes! Forever," Weaver captioned the post.

Colletti's former One Tree Hill co-stars Jana Kramer and Kate Voegele were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"AHHHHH !!!! Congrats!!!!!!!! So happy for you both," Kramer wrote.

"Ahhhhh congratulations you guys!!! Soooo happy for you!!" Voegele said.

Colletti and Weaver went public with their romance in August 2022.

Advertisement

"Magic hours are a bit more magical this year. @al_weave," Colletti said on Instagram at the time.

Advertisement

Colletti is known for playing Chase Adams on One Tree Hill and also appeared on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Maxine's Baby' directors call Tyler Perry's success 'great American story'
Movies // 14 minutes ago
'Maxine's Baby' directors call Tyler Perry's success 'great American story'
NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Directors Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz say their documentary, "Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story," is a celebration of Perry's success as a filmmaker and philanthropist, despite seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
Keke Palmer to host the Soul Train Awards
TV // 2 hours ago
Keke Palmer to host the Soul Train Awards
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Emmy Award-winning actress and recording artist Keke Palmer is set to host and perform at the Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 26, BET has announced.
NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest gets the boot on 'The Masked Singer'
TV // 3 hours ago
NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest gets the boot on 'The Masked Singer'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest became the latest celebrity eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday.
Director Jonah Feingold describes 'EXmas' as 'Home Alone' with former flames
Movies // 4 hours ago
Director Jonah Feingold describes 'EXmas' as 'Home Alone' with former flames
NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The rom-com starring Robbie Amell and Leighton Meester premieres Friday on Amazon Freevee.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 16: Pete Davidson, Diana Krall
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 16: Pete Davidson, Diana Krall
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Pete Davidson turns 30 and singer Diana Krall turns 59, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 16.
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- GQ magazine named reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian its 2023 Man of the Year.
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time on March 10
TV // 14 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time on March 10
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning late-night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has been booked to host the Oscars telecast on ABC for a fourth time.
'Such Brave Girls' showcases dysfunctional British sisters
TV // 16 hours ago
'Such Brave Girls' showcases dysfunctional British sisters
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "Such Brave Girls" on Wednesday. The British comedy will premiere Dec. 15 after its U.K. premiere Nov. 22.
'SEAL Team' to end with Season 7
TV // 18 hours ago
'SEAL Team' to end with Season 7
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced that the upcoming seventh season of "SEAL Team" will be the show's last.
Enhypen dances in 'Sweet Venom' music video teaser
Music // 18 hours ago
Enhypen dances in 'Sweet Venom' music video teaser
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen teased its music video for "Sweet Venom," a song from its EP "Sweet Blood."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox remember Matthew Perry
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox remember Matthew Perry
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement