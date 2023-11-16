Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Stephen Colletti is engaged to be married.

The actor and television personality, 37, recently got engaged to his girlfriend, NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver.

Advertisement

Colletti and Weaver shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo from Colletti's proposal in Rome.

"Yes! Forever," Weaver captioned the post.

Colletti's former One Tree Hill co-stars Jana Kramer and Kate Voegele were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"AHHHHH !!!! Congrats!!!!!!!! So happy for you both," Kramer wrote.

"Ahhhhh congratulations you guys!!! Soooo happy for you!!" Voegele said.

Colletti and Weaver went public with their romance in August 2022.

Advertisement

"Magic hours are a bit more magical this year. @al_weave," Colletti said on Instagram at the time.

Advertisement

Colletti is known for playing Chase Adams on One Tree Hill and also appeared on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach.