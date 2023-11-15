Trending
Nov. 15, 2023

'Role Play' trailer: Kaley Cuoco is a wife, mom and secret assassin

By Annie Martin
Kaley Cuoco (L) and David Oyelowo star in the action thriller "Role Play." Photo courtesy of Prime Video
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing the new film Role Play.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the action thriller Wednesday featuring Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo and Bill Nighy.

Role Play follows Emma (Cuoco) and David (Oyelowo), a couple whose lives are turned upside down when David learns Emma is secretly an assassin.

"Emma has a wonderful husband and two kids in the suburbs of New Jersey -- she also has a secret life as an assassin for hire -- a secret that her husband David discovers when the couple decide to spice up their marriage with a little role play," an official synopsis reads.

Connie Nielsen and Bill Nighy also star.

Role Play is written by Andrew Baldwin and Seth W. Owen and directed by Thomas Vincent.

The film premieres Jan. 12 on Prime Video.

Cuoco is known for playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory and has since starred on The Flight Attendant and Based on a True Story. Oyelowo stars in Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

