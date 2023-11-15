Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 15, 2023 / 10:13 AM

'Madame Web' trailer: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney team up in 'Spider-Man' spinoff

By Annie Martin
Dakota Johnson plays Cassandra Webb, aka Madame Web, in "Madame Web." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Dakota Johnson plays Cassandra Webb, aka Madame Web, in "Madame Web." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new movie Madame Web.

The studio shared a trailer for the superhero film Wednesday featuring Dakota Johnson (50 Shades of Grey) and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus).

Advertisement

Madame Web is based on the Marvel Comics character and is a spinoff of the Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland.

Johnson plays Cassandra Webb, aka Madame Web, a paramedic with psychic abilities.

The trailer shows Webb (Johnson) team up with Julia Carpenter (Sweeney), aka Spider-Woman, against the mysterious villain Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott and Zosia Mamet also have roles.

Madame Web is written by Claire Parker and S.J. Clarkson and directed by Clarkson.

The film opens in theaters Feb. 14, 2024.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' trailer: Ginger, Rocky rush to rescue daughter
Movies // 20 minutes ago
'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' trailer: Ginger, Rocky rush to rescue daughter
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," a sequel to the stop-motion animated film "Chicken Run," is coming to Netflix.
'Songbirds & Snakes' star Rachel Zegler a lifelong 'Hunger Games' fan
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Songbirds & Snakes' star Rachel Zegler a lifelong 'Hunger Games' fan
NEW YORK, Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler says she wanted to star in "The Hunger Games" prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," because the franchise has always meant so much to her family.
Director John Woo says 'John Wick' films do 'much better job than me'
Movies // 15 hours ago
Director John Woo says 'John Wick' films do 'much better job than me'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Legendary action director John Woo praises the "John Wick" films in an interview for his own new film, "Silent Night."
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movies // 16 hours ago
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Napoleon," in theaters Nov. 22, is as epic as one expects from Ridley Scott but surprisingly irreverent in its take on Napoleon Bonaparte.
'Wonka' clip shows Timothee Chalamet trap Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Wonka' clip shows Timothee Chalamet trap Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Wonka," a new film based on the Roald Dahl novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," opens in December.
'Migration trailer: Awkwafina voices New York City pigeon
Movies // 1 day ago
'Migration trailer: Awkwafina voices New York City pigeon
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Migration," a new animated film from Illumination featuring Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks and Awkwafina, opens in December.
Lance Henriksen sees future self in 'On Fire' grandpa
Movies // 1 day ago
Lance Henriksen sees future self in 'On Fire' grandpa
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Lance Henriksen says his latest film, "On Fire," hits a little close to home, casting him as an elderly man in great peril during a natural disaster.
June Carter Cash documentary coming to Paramount+
Movies // 1 day ago
June Carter Cash documentary coming to Paramount+
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "June," a new film about June Carter Cash, a country music singer and the wife of Johnny Cash, will premiere on Paramount+ in January.
'The Garfield Movie' trailer shows Jon meet baby Garfield
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Garfield Movie' trailer shows Jon meet baby Garfield
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "The Garfield Movie," a new animated film featuring Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson and Hannah Waddingham, opens in May.
Sofia Boutella goes to war in 'Rebel Moon: Part One' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Sofia Boutella goes to war in 'Rebel Moon: Part One' trailer
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 2 1/2-minute trailer for its upcoming sci fi-action movie, "Rebel Moon -- Part One: Child of Fire," on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Matt LeBlanc honors Matthew Perry: 'I'll never forget you'
Matt LeBlanc honors Matthew Perry: 'I'll never forget you'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement