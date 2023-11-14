Trending
Nov. 14, 2023

'Wonka' clip shows Timothee Chalamet trap Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa

By Annie Martin
Timothée Chalamet plays a young Willy Wonka in "Wonka." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
1 of 5 | Timothée Chalamet plays a young Willy Wonka in "Wonka." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is teasing the new movie Wonka.

The studio shared a clip from the film Tuesday featuring Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant.

Wonka is based on the Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was previously adapted for film. The new movie provides an origin story for Willy Wonka, an inventor and chocolatier.

The clip shows Chalamet's Wonka trap Grant's character, an Oompa Loompa. Grant's character accuses Wonka of stealing their cocoa beans before performing the Oompa Loompa song.

The cast also features Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Tom Davis and Olivia Colman.

Warner Bros. shared a trailer for the movie in October.

Wonka is written by Paul King and Simon Farnaby and directed by King. The film opens in theaters Dec. 15.

