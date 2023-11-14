Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 14, 2023 / 9:49 AM

Dwayne Johnson isn't ruling out future presidential run

By Annie Martin
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson discussed the possibility of him running for president on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson discussed the possibility of him running for president on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson isn't ruling out a presidential run in the future.

The 51-year-old actor and professional wrestler discussed the possibility of him running for president during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

Johnson had said Thursday on Trevor Noah's What Now? podcast that he was approached by political parties at the end of 2022 to discuss a possible presidential run.

On The Tonight Show, Johnson called the experience "crazy" and "wild."

"This run for president talk has kind of been in the ether for the past couple of years. And it just -- it never stops being surreal," the star said.

"It was incredible. They came from D.C. We sat down," he recalled. "The poll was something like almost 50 percent of Americans would support me running for president. It was just crazy."

Johnson marveled at how "not too long ago" he was "wrestling in flea markets for 40 bucks per match."

"And now here we are, years later. I'm sitting with you, and this talk has come up," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "And it's real, and I'm so grateful."

Advertisement

Johnson said he would consider running for president sometime "down the road" but explained he is focused on his family for now. The actor has two daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 5, with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and a daughter, Simone, 22, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

"I've said this before -- I'm a proud girl dad. I have a 22-year-old, I have a 7 and I have a 5. So they're all age ranges," Johnson said. "And my 22-year-old, I like to say we grew up together. And at that time, I was wrestling full-time -- 230 dates, 200 wrestling matches a year. So I was always gone."

"I know what that's like to have an occupation that takes me away from being a daddy. And this time around, with my 7- and my 5-year-old, I want to be a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me," he added.

Johnson also discussed his return to WWE wrestling and confirmed he will play Maui in the live-action remake of Moana.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson turns 50: a look back

World Wrestling Federation (WWF) star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson poses with his wax image at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York City on April 10, 2002. Earlier that year, the wrestler starred in his first acting role in "The Scorpion King." Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Music // 13 minutes ago
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon will release the holiday song "Wrap Me Up."
Olivia Rodrigo shares 'Can't Catch Me Now' music video
Music // 45 minutes ago
Olivia Rodrigo shares 'Can't Catch Me Now' music video
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo released a music video for "Can't Catch Me Now," her song for the film "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."
Emma Corrin: 'Murder' sleuth can't leave anyone behind
TV // 3 hours ago
Emma Corrin: 'Murder' sleuth can't leave anyone behind
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Emma Corrin told UPI that, much like their "Murder at the End of the World" character Darby, they wouldn't hesitate to accept an enigmatic invitation to meet with a group of brilliant strangers in a far-flung locale.
Lance Henriksen sees future self in 'On Fire' grandpa
Movies // 5 hours ago
Lance Henriksen sees future self in 'On Fire' grandpa
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Lance Henriksen says his latest film, "On Fire," hits a little close to home, casting him as an elderly man in great peril during a natural disaster.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 14: King Charles III, Fred Haise
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 14: King Charles III, Fred Haise
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III turns 75 and astronaut Fred Haise turns 90, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 14.
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
TV // 17 hours ago
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai" creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg confirm the series finale of the Netflix hit won't preclude any spin-offs for the characters at a later date.
Giancarlo Esposito is back in action as 'Parish'
TV // 19 hours ago
Giancarlo Esposito is back in action as 'Parish'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- AMC released the first trailer for the upcoming series "Parish." Giancarlo Esposito stars in the series coming next year.
AFI sets date for Nicole Kidman lifetime achievement
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
AFI sets date for Nicole Kidman lifetime achievement
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The American Film Institute announced the date of the Nicole Kidman Lifetime Achievement Award tribute on Monday. The event will be April 27.
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline When We Were Young festival in 2024
Music // 20 hours ago
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline When We Were Young festival in 2024
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, Simple Plan, The Used and other artists will perform at When We Were Young music festival in 2024.
The Game Awards: 'Baldur's Gate 3,' 'Alan Wake 2' lead nominees
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
The Game Awards: 'Baldur's Gate 3,' 'Alan Wake 2' lead nominees
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "Baldur's Gate 3," "Alan Wake 2," "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" and other video games are nominated at The Game Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
June Carter Cash documentary coming to Paramount+
June Carter Cash documentary coming to Paramount+
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
'The Garfield Movie' trailer shows Jon meet baby Garfield
'The Garfield Movie' trailer shows Jon meet baby Garfield
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement