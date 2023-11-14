1 of 5 | Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson discussed the possibility of him running for president on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Johnson had said Thursday on Trevor Noah's What Now? podcast that he was approached by political parties at the end of 2022 to discuss a possible presidential run.

On The Tonight Show, Johnson called the experience "crazy" and "wild."

"This run for president talk has kind of been in the ether for the past couple of years. And it just -- it never stops being surreal," the star said.

"It was incredible. They came from D.C. We sat down," he recalled. "The poll was something like almost 50 percent of Americans would support me running for president. It was just crazy."

Johnson marveled at how "not too long ago" he was "wrestling in flea markets for 40 bucks per match."

"And now here we are, years later. I'm sitting with you, and this talk has come up," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "And it's real, and I'm so grateful."

Johnson said he would consider running for president sometime "down the road" but explained he is focused on his family for now. The actor has two daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 5, with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and a daughter, Simone, 22, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

"I've said this before -- I'm a proud girl dad. I have a 22-year-old, I have a 7 and I have a 5. So they're all age ranges," Johnson said. "And my 22-year-old, I like to say we grew up together. And at that time, I was wrestling full-time -- 230 dates, 200 wrestling matches a year. So I was always gone."

"I know what that's like to have an occupation that takes me away from being a daddy. And this time around, with my 7- and my 5-year-old, I want to be a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me," he added.

Johnson also discussed his return to WWE wrestling and confirmed he will play Maui in the live-action remake of Moana.

