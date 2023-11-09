Trending
Nov. 9, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Matt Rife considered quitting comedy before viral TikTok video

By Annie Martin
Matt Rife appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Photo courtesy Todd Owyoung/NBC
1 of 2 | Matt Rife appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Photo courtesy Todd Owyoung/NBC

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Matt Rife says he considered quitting comedy before the viral TikTok video that launched his career.

The 28-year-old actor and comedian discussed success and his sold-out ProbleMATTic World Tour during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Rife announced his comedy tour in June and sold out 260 dates in 48 hours -- over 600,000 tickets.

"I mean, it feels incredible, man," the star told host Jimmy Fallon. "I went from -- I mean, literally, July of last year, I was considering quitting comedy and everything. I couldn't sell any tickets at any comedy club. I wasn't getting any kind of break."

"So, from going from playing clubs for 35 people who got free tickets to we broke Ticketmaster, which is insane," he added. "It's been unreal. My entire life has changed in a matter of like, 14 months. I'm so grateful."

Rife started performing comedy at age 15 but didn't get his big break until 2022 after posting a clip, titled "The Lazy Hero," that got over 20 million views on TikTok in a couple days.

"I reluctantly started posting on TikTok beginning of last year. I've always hated social media -- I think it's so negative and it just stresses me out," the comedian said.

"The irony of doing something you dreaded doing changing your entire life," he added.

In addition to his new tour, Rife will star in the Netflix stand-up comedy special Matt Rife: Natural Selection, which premieres Nov. 15.

