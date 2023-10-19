Bad Bunny announces 'Most Wanted' tour for 2024

1 of 5 | Bad Bunny will perform across North America on his "Most Wanted" tour in 2024. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny is going on tour in 2024. The Puerto Rican singer and rapper announced a new North American tour, the Most Wanted tour, on Thursday. Advertisement

Bad Bunny will kick off the tour Feb. 21, 2024, in Salt Lake City. He has announced shows through May 26 thus far, with "more" to come.

Bad Bunny is heading out for the Most Wanted Tour! Registration is open now until Sunday 10/22 at 11:59PM EST. Sign up today! https://t.co/slcabAjjcD pic.twitter.com/jG8qWTjIo9— Live Nation (@LiveNation) October 19, 2023

The singer shared the news on Instagram alongside a teaser that shows him come across a "Most Wanted" poster in the desert.

News of the tour follows the release of Bad Bunny's album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana last week. The album features the singles "Where She Goes," "Un Preview" and "Monaco."

Advertisement

Bad Bunny will appear on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer will also host Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live, in addition to performing.

Bad Bunny: 25 red carpet and performance looks