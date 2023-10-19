Advertisement
Music
Oct. 19, 2023 / 1:42 PM

Bad Bunny announces 'Most Wanted' tour for 2024

By Annie Martin
Bad Bunny will perform across North America on his "Most Wanted" tour in 2024. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny is going on tour in 2024.

The Puerto Rican singer and rapper announced a new North American tour, the Most Wanted tour, on Thursday.

Bad Bunny will kick off the tour Feb. 21, 2024, in Salt Lake City. He has announced shows through May 26 thus far, with "more" to come.

The singer shared the news on Instagram alongside a teaser that shows him come across a "Most Wanted" poster in the desert.

News of the tour follows the release of Bad Bunny's album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana last week. The album features the singles "Where She Goes," "Un Preview" and "Monaco."

Bad Bunny will appear on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer will also host Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live, in addition to performing.

