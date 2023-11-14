Matt LeBlanc honors Matthew Perry: 'I'll never forget you'

1 of 4 | Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry following the actor's death. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Matt LeBlanc is honoring his friend and former Friends co-star Matthew Perry. The 56-year-old actor paid tribute to Perry in a post Tuesday following the actor's death. Advertisement

LeBlanc and Perry played Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing on Friends, which had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

Perry died at age 54 in October. LeBlanc and fellow Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer attended Perry's funeral in early November.

In his post, LeBlanc remembered Perry as a friend and brother with whom he shared some of his favorite moments in life.

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend," LeBlanc wrote.

"I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love," he said. "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Perry's autopsy was conducted in October but his cause of death was deferred pending toxicology reports.

LeBlanc and the surviving Friends stars issued a group statement about Perry, saying they are grieving an "unfathomable loss."

The Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria was among the other celebrities to mourn Perry on social media. In a video on Instagram, Azaria remembered Perry and credited the actor with helping him get sober.

