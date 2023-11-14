Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 14, 2023 / 1:57 PM

Matt LeBlanc honors Matthew Perry: 'I'll never forget you'

By Annie Martin
Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry following the actor's death. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry following the actor's death. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Matt LeBlanc is honoring his friend and former Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

The 56-year-old actor paid tribute to Perry in a post Tuesday following the actor's death.

Advertisement

LeBlanc and Perry played Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing on Friends, which had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

Perry died at age 54 in October. LeBlanc and fellow Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer attended Perry's funeral in early November.

In his post, LeBlanc remembered Perry as a friend and brother with whom he shared some of his favorite moments in life.

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend," LeBlanc wrote.

"I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love," he said. "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Advertisement

Perry's autopsy was conducted in October but his cause of death was deferred pending toxicology reports.

LeBlanc and the surviving Friends stars issued a group statement about Perry, saying they are grieving an "unfathomable loss."

The Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria was among the other celebrities to mourn Perry on social media. In a video on Instagram, Azaria remembered Perry and credited the actor with helping him get sober.

Matthew Perry: 15 moments from 'Friends' and beyond

Matthew Perry, second from right, helps Valerie Bertinelli (C) blow out candles for her 30th birthday on April 23, 1990, in Burbank, Calif. The cast of the show "Sydney” also includes Rebeccah Bush (L) and Daniel Baldwin (R). In his memoir, Perry wrote about having a crush on Bertinelli. Photo by Rhonda Birndorf/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Wonka' clip shows Timothee Chalamet trap Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa
Movies // 36 minutes ago
'Wonka' clip shows Timothee Chalamet trap Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Wonka," a new film based on the Roald Dahl novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," opens in December.
Andre 3000 to release 'New Blue Sun,' first album in 17 years
Music // 1 hour ago
Andre 3000 to release 'New Blue Sun,' first album in 17 years
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Former Outkast member André 3000 will release his debut solo album, "New Blue Sun," on Friday.
Steve Carell to make Broadway debut in 'Uncle Vanya' play
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Steve Carell to make Broadway debut in 'Uncle Vanya' play
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Steve Carell will star with Alison Pill, Alfred Molina and Anika Noni Rose in a Broadway production of the Anton Chekhov play "Uncle Vanya."
'Welcome to Wrexham' with Ryan Reynolds renewed for Season 3
TV // 3 hours ago
'Welcome to Wrexham' with Ryan Reynolds renewed for Season 3
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Wrexham," a docuseries featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will return for a third season on FX and Hulu.
Jamie Lynn Spears to appear on 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'
TV // 3 hours ago
Jamie Lynn Spears to appear on 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Jamie Lynn Spears, an actress, singer and the sister of Britney Spears, has joined "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" Season 23.
'Migration trailer: Awkwafina voices New York City pigeon
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Migration trailer: Awkwafina voices New York City pigeon
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Migration," a new animated film from Illumination featuring Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks and Awkwafina, opens in December.
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Music // 4 hours ago
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon will release the holiday song "Wrap Me Up."
Olivia Rodrigo shares 'Can't Catch Me Now' music video
Music // 5 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo shares 'Can't Catch Me Now' music video
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo released a music video for "Can't Catch Me Now," her song for the film "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."
Dwayne Johnson isn't ruling out future presidential run
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson isn't ruling out future presidential run
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson discussed the possibility of him running for president on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Emma Corrin: 'Murder' sleuth can't leave anyone behind
TV // 7 hours ago
Emma Corrin: 'Murder' sleuth can't leave anyone behind
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Emma Corrin told UPI that, much like their "Murder at the End of the World" character Darby, they wouldn't hesitate to accept an enigmatic invitation to meet with a group of brilliant strangers in a far-flung locale.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
June Carter Cash documentary coming to Paramount+
June Carter Cash documentary coming to Paramount+
'BiP' couple Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin marry in Puerto Rico
'BiP' couple Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin marry in Puerto Rico
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement