Advertisement
TV
Oct. 30, 2023 / 7:30 AM

Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred

By Karen Butler
Matthew Perry was found dead on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Matthew Perry was found dead on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said it has completed an autopsy on the late Friends actor Matthew Perry.

The cause of his death has been deferred until the results of toxicology tests are finished and that could take weeks, however.

Advertisement

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub Saturday after playing pickleball. He was 54.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family said in a statement Sunday.

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Nick at Nite aired a TV special Sunday celebrating Perry's life and career.

The program included never-before-seen interviews with Perry, as well as behind-the-scenes footage and iconic Chandler Bing moments from Friends.

Several episodes of the quintessential 1990s sitcom aired after the special.

Fans gathered throughout the weekend to pay tribute to Perry outside of the New York apartment building that served as the facade for Chandler and Joey's longtime home.

"We are so sorry no one was there for you. You are so loved and will be missed for generations. Thank you for being our friend," read one sign left by a mourner.

Advertisement

The sitcom ran from 1994 to 2004, and featured Perry as Bing and Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer as his best friends Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Ross, living and working in New York City in their 20s and 30s.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Timothee Chalamet to host 'SNL' on Nov. 11
TV // 20 hours ago
Timothee Chalamet to host 'SNL' on Nov. 11
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Timothee Chalamet is set to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on Nov. 11.
Christopher Walken plays Spirit of Halloween, visits Joe Biden on 'SNL'
TV // 20 hours ago
Christopher Walken plays Spirit of Halloween, visits Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Christopher Walken dropped by "Saturday Night Live" this weekend to play the Spirit of Halloween and offer a little holiday wisdom to U.S. President Joe Biden, played by comedian Mikey Day.
Barry Manilow holiday special in the works at NBC
TV // 1 day ago
Barry Manilow holiday special in the works at NBC
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The new holiday special, "Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas," is set to premiere on NBC Dec. 11.
Kiefer Sutherland to narrate Apple TV+ docu-series about the late John Lennon
TV // 1 day ago
Kiefer Sutherland to narrate Apple TV+ docu-series about the late John Lennon
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "24" and "Rabbit Hole" actor Kiefer Sutherland, who is also a musician, will soon be heard narrating the three-part Apple TV+ documentary series, "John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial."
Kelly Clarkson to perform on, host NBC's 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'
TV // 2 days ago
Kelly Clarkson to perform on, host NBC's 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Country music star and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson is set to host NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special next month.
No Season 2 for Fatal Attraction,' 'Rabbit Hole' on Paramount+
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 for Fatal Attraction,' 'Rabbit Hole' on Paramount+
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has declined to renew "Fatal Attraction" and "Rabbit Hole" for second seasons.
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan': Kanan, Raq clash in Season 3 trailer
TV // 3 days ago
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan': Kanan, Raq clash in Season 3 trailer
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," a crime drama starring Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller, will return for a third season on Starz.
'The Crown' trailer depicts events leading up to Princess Diana's death
TV // 3 days ago
'The Crown' trailer depicts events leading up to Princess Diana's death
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "The Crown" will return for a two-part sixth and final season on Netflix in November.
'Doctor Who' specials to premiere on Disney+ Nov. 25
TV // 3 days ago
'Doctor Who' specials to premiere on Disney+ Nov. 25
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The first of three new "Doctor Who" specials, starring David Tennant, is to premiere in the United States on Nov. 25.
'Teen Wolf' star Tyler Posey eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 4 days ago
'Teen Wolf' star Tyler Posey eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Tyler Posey was the latest celebrity to get the ax on "The Masked SInger" on Wednesday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chandler Bing's mom, ex-girlfriend remember late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry
Chandler Bing's mom, ex-girlfriend remember late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry
Reports: 'Friends' alum Matthew Perry dead at 54
Reports: 'Friends' alum Matthew Perry dead at 54
Christopher Walken plays Spirit of Halloween, visits Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Christopher Walken plays Spirit of Halloween, visits Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Kailyn Lowry expecting twins after birth of 5th child
Kailyn Lowry expecting twins after birth of 5th child
Mark Ronson, Greta Gerwig: 'Barbie' Ken song tragic, not comedic
Mark Ronson, Greta Gerwig: 'Barbie' Ken song tragic, not comedic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement