Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said it has completed an autopsy on the late Friends actor Matthew Perry. The cause of his death has been deferred until the results of toxicology tests are finished and that could take weeks, however. Advertisement

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub Saturday after playing pickleball. He was 54.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family said in a statement Sunday.

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Nick at Nite aired a TV special Sunday celebrating Perry's life and career.

The program included never-before-seen interviews with Perry, as well as behind-the-scenes footage and iconic Chandler Bing moments from Friends.

Several episodes of the quintessential 1990s sitcom aired after the special.

Fans gathered throughout the weekend to pay tribute to Perry outside of the New York apartment building that served as the facade for Chandler and Joey's longtime home.

"We are so sorry no one was there for you. You are so loved and will be missed for generations. Thank you for being our friend," read one sign left by a mourner.

The sitcom ran from 1994 to 2004, and featured Perry as Bing and Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer as his best friends Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Ross, living and working in New York City in their 20s and 30s.