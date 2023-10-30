Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 30, 2023 / 10:48 AM

Hank Azaria mourns Matthew Perry, credits actor with helping him get sober

By Annie Martin
Hank Azaria paid tribute to former "Friends" star Matthew Perry following his death. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Hank Azaria paid tribute to former "Friends" star Matthew Perry following his death. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Hank Azaria is mourning Matthew Perry, his longtime friend and fellow actor.

Azaria, an actor best known for his voice work on The Simpsons, paid tribute to Perry in a video Sunday following the former Friends star's death.

Advertisement

Perry died Saturday at age 54 after being found unresponsive in the hot tub at his home. Perry's autopsy has been completed but his cause of death has been deferred, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office said Monday.

In a video on Instagram, Azaria recalled how he and Perry first met as young actors on the set of the pilot Morning Maggie.

"Matthew was the first friend I made in Los Angeles. When I moved there, I was 21; he was 16," the actor said.

"Matthew and I became really good friends and we were really more like brothers for a long time," he added. "We drank a lot together, we laughed a lot together, we were there for each other in the early days of our career."

Advertisement

Azaria remembered Perry "as the funniest man ever" and someone "who lived to laugh" but also addressed the actor's longtime struggles with substance abuse.

"I really loved him. A lot of us who were close to him felt like we lost him to drugs and alcohol a long time ago because -- as he documented in his autobiography -- there was so much suffering," he said.

Advertisement

Azaria credited Perry with helping him get sober, saying Perry brought him to his first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

"I'm a sober guy for 17 years, and I wanna say that, the night I went into AA, Matthew brought me in. The whole first year I was sober, we went to meetings together," the actor recalled. "As a sober person, he was so caring and giving and wise. And he totally helped me get sober. And I really wish he could've, you know, found the -- found it in himself to stay with the sober life more consistently."

"But it's heartbreaking, for those of us who loved him and knew him really well, personally," he added. "We just missed him. We just missed him. It's one of the terrible things about this disease, is it just takes away the person you love."

Perry played Chandler Bing on Friends, which had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

Morgan Fairchild and Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's mom and ex-girlfriend Janice on Friends, were among the other celebrities to honor Perry on social media.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry attends the screening of "The Kennedy's After Camelot" in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 15, 2017. Perry, an actor best known for portraying Chandler on "Friends," died at the age of 54 on October 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Carly Pearce on Chris Stapleton collab: 'I DMed his wife on Instagram'
Music // 31 minutes ago
Carly Pearce on Chris Stapleton collab: 'I DMed his wife on Instagram'
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce recalled how she first approached Chris Stapleton's wife, Morgane Stapleton, about working with the singer on "We Don't Fight Anymore."
Celebrities celebrate Halloween in costume: 'My favorite time of the year'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Celebrities celebrate Halloween in costume: 'My favorite time of the year'
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Megan Thee Stallion and other stars dressed up for early Halloween celebrations.
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
TV // 3 hours ago
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said it has completed an autopsy on the late Friends actor Matthew Perry.
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "Prisicilla," in theaters Friday, effectively conveys how volatile Priscilla Presley's home life with Elvis was.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Ashley Graham, Nastia Liukin
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Ashley Graham, Nastia Liukin
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Model Ashley Graham turns 36 and gymnast Nastia Liukin turns 34, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 30.
'Five Nights at Freddy's' tops North American box office with $78M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's' tops North American box office with $78M
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Horror flick "Five Nights at Freddy's" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $78 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Chandler Bing's mom, ex-girlfriend remember late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Chandler Bing's mom, ex-girlfriend remember late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Morgan Fairchild and Maggie Wheeler -- who played Chandler Bing's mother Nora and ex-girlfriend Janice -- are mourning the death of their former Friends co-star Matthew Perry.
Timothee Chalamet to host 'SNL' on Nov. 11
TV // 23 hours ago
Timothee Chalamet to host 'SNL' on Nov. 11
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Timothee Chalamet is set to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on Nov. 11.
Christopher Walken plays Spirit of Halloween, visits Joe Biden on 'SNL'
TV // 23 hours ago
Christopher Walken plays Spirit of Halloween, visits Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Christopher Walken dropped by "Saturday Night Live" this weekend to play the Spirit of Halloween and offer a little holiday wisdom to U.S. President Joe Biden, played by comedian Mikey Day.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 29: Richard Dreyfuss, Tracee Ellis Ross
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 29: Richard Dreyfuss, Tracee Ellis Ross
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Actor Richard Dreyfuss turns 76 and actor Tracee Ellis Ross turns 50, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 29.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Chandler Bing's mom, ex-girlfriend remember late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry
Chandler Bing's mom, ex-girlfriend remember late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry
Reports: 'Friends' alum Matthew Perry dead at 54
Reports: 'Friends' alum Matthew Perry dead at 54
Christopher Walken plays Spirit of Halloween, visits Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Christopher Walken plays Spirit of Halloween, visits Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement