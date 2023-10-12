1 of 5 | Timothée Chalamet plays a young Willy Wonka in "Wonka." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is teasing the new movie Wonka. The studio shared a trailer for the musical fantasy film Thursday featuring Timothée Chalamet. Advertisement

Wonka is a prequel to the Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was previously adapted for film. The new movie provides an origin story for inventor and chocolatier Willy Wonka (Chalamet).

Chalamet's Wonka is "chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time -- proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible," an official description reads.

Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant also star.

The trailer shows Wonka meet Grant's Oompa-Loompa character and pursue his dreams.

Wonka is written by Paul King and Simon Farnaby and directed by King. The film opens in theaters Dec. 15.

Warner Bros. shared a first trailer for the movie in July.