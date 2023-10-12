Taylor Swift attends star-studded 'Eras Tour' film premiere

1 of 5 | Taylor Swift was joined by Beyoncé, Mariska Hargitay, Adam Sandler, Maren Morris and other celebrities at her "Eras Tour" concert film premiere. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift stepped out Wednesday at the star-studded premiere of her Eras Tour concert film. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter attended the premiere at The Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Swift wore a blue Oscar de la Renta gown featuring floral embroidery and cutouts.

In a post on Instagram, Swift celebrated the premiere and said early access showings of the film will begin Thursday in North America due to unprecedented demand.

"I can't thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I've ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it's an adventure we're still on together," she wrote.

Beyoncé, Mariska Hargitay, Adam Sandler, Maren Morris, Julia Garner, Simu Liu, Hayley Kiyoko and other celebrities supported Swift by attending the premiere. Swift posed for photos with Beyoncé throughout the event.

Advertisement

"I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence. The way she's taught me and every artist our here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale," Swift said on Instagram.

Taylor Swift hits red carpet for the premiere of "Eras Tour" concert film! The pop icon surprised her fans by moving up the film's premiere date one day earlier than expected after unprecedented demand. @reevewill has more. https://t.co/qUFwIrMAoY pic.twitter.com/EaWAQh96AH— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 12, 2023

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a new film documenting Swift's Eras world tour, will screen in theaters worldwide.

Swift kicked off her Eras tour in March and will next perform Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires.

The singer also recently made headlines for attending Kansas City Chiefs football games amid rumors she is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift's career: awards, No. 1 hits and red carpets