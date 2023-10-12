Trending
Oct. 12, 2023 / 9:42 AM

Taylor Swift attends star-studded 'Eras Tour' film premiere

By Annie Martin
Taylor Swift was joined by Beyoncé, Mariska Hargitay, Adam Sandler, Maren Morris and other celebrities at her "Eras Tour" concert film premiere. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Taylor Swift was joined by Beyoncé, Mariska Hargitay, Adam Sandler, Maren Morris and other celebrities at her "Eras Tour" concert film premiere. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift stepped out Wednesday at the star-studded premiere of her Eras Tour concert film.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter attended the premiere at The Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles.

Swift wore a blue Oscar de la Renta gown featuring floral embroidery and cutouts.

In a post on Instagram, Swift celebrated the premiere and said early access showings of the film will begin Thursday in North America due to unprecedented demand.

"I can't thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I've ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it's an adventure we're still on together," she wrote.

Beyoncé, Mariska Hargitay, Adam Sandler, Maren Morris, Julia Garner, Simu Liu, Hayley Kiyoko and other celebrities supported Swift by attending the premiere. Swift posed for photos with Beyoncé throughout the event.

"I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence. The way she's taught me and every artist our here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale," Swift said on Instagram.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a new film documenting Swift's Eras world tour, will screen in theaters worldwide.

Swift kicked off her Eras tour in March and will next perform Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires.

The singer also recently made headlines for attending Kansas City Chiefs football games amid rumors she is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift's career: awards, No. 1 hits and red carpets

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

