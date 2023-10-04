Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 4, 2023 / 10:03 AM

MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA lead nominations

By Annie Martin
Taylor Swift holds one of her nine awards at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023. She leads the MTV EMAs nominees with seven nominations. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Taylor Swift holds one of her nine awards at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023. She leads the MTV EMAs nominees with seven nominations. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards.

This year's ceremony will take place Nov. 5 at Paris Nord Villepinte in Paris.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with seven nominations, including Best Artist and Best Song and Best Video for "Anti-Hero."

The singer will compete with Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA in the Best Artist category.

Rodrigo and SZA follow with six nominations each, while Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj are all up for four awards.

First-time nominees include BTS member Jungkook, K-pop girl group NewJeans and rapper Ice Spice.

This year's show will introduce the new category Best Afrobeats.

The MTV EMAs will air on MTV and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The 2023 nominations include:

Advertisement

Best Song

"Paint the Town Red," Doja Cat

"Seven," Jungkook featuring Latto

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

"Kill Bill," SZA

"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

"Calm Down," Rema with Selena Gomez

Best Video

"Bongos," Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"Paint the Town Red," Doja Cat

"Gorilla," Little Simz

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

"Kill Bill," SZA

"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

"Sprinter," Central Cee x Dave

"Baby Don't Hurt Me," David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray

"TQG," Karol G, Shakira

"Creepin," Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

"Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

"Calm Down," Rema with Selena Gomez

Best New

Coi Leray

Flo

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

See the full list of nominations here.

Taylor Swift's career: awards, No. 1 hits and red carpets

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jelly Roll performs 'Halfway to Hell' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Jelly Roll performs 'Halfway to Hell' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll performed "Halfway to Hell," a song from his album "Whitsitt Chapel," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Jungkook of BTS to release 'Golden' solo album
Music // 19 hours ago
Jungkook of BTS to release 'Golden' solo album
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook will release his debut solo album, "Golden," in November.
Demi Lovato holiday special in the works at Roku
Music // 22 hours ago
Demi Lovato holiday special in the works at Roku
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "A Very Demi Holiday Special," a Christmas music special featuring Demi Lovato, is coming to Roku.
Swizz Beatz, Timbaland to be honored at BET Hip Hop Awards
Music // 22 hours ago
Swizz Beatz, Timbaland to be honored at BET Hip Hop Awards
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will receive the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
TXT takes to the roof in 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' teaser
Music // 1 day ago
TXT takes to the roof in 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' teaser
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released a new concept clip for its album "The Name Chapter: Freefall."
Mariah Carey to launch 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Mariah Carey to launch 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey will perform her holiday hits on her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour, which begins in November.
Foo Fighters announce 'Everything or Nothing at All' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Foo Fighters announce 'Everything or Nothing at All' tour
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters will perform across North America on a new stadium tour in 2024.
Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia' tops U.S. album chart
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Rod Wave's "Nostalgia" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Jungkook of BTS releases '3D' single, music video featuring Jack Harlow
Music // 4 days ago
Jungkook of BTS releases '3D' single, music video featuring Jack Harlow
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook released a single and music video for "3D," a new song featuring Jack Harlow.
Aerosmith postpones remaining 2023 tour dates
Music // 4 days ago
Aerosmith postpones remaining 2023 tour dates
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Aerosmith will reschedule the rest of its "Peace Out" farewell tour dates to 2024 as Steven Tyler continues to recover from a vocal injury.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
'Ladies of the '80s' Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild unite for Lifetime
'Ladies of the '80s' Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild unite for Lifetime
'Pride & Prejudice' star Anna Chancellor mourns daughter Poppy: 'She transformed our lives'
'Pride & Prejudice' star Anna Chancellor mourns daughter Poppy: 'She transformed our lives'
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement