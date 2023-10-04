Oct. 4 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards.
This year's ceremony will take place Nov. 5 at Paris Nord Villepinte in Paris.
Taylor Swift leads the nominees with seven nominations, including Best Artist and Best Song and Best Video for "Anti-Hero."
The singer will compete with Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA in the Best Artist category.
Rodrigo and SZA follow with six nominations each, while Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj are all up for four awards.
First-time nominees include BTS member Jungkook, K-pop girl group NewJeans and rapper Ice Spice.
This year's show will introduce the new category Best Afrobeats.
The MTV EMAs will air on MTV and also be available to stream on Paramount+.
The 2023 nominations include:
Best Song
"Paint the Town Red," Doja Cat
"Seven," Jungkook featuring Latto
"Flowers," Miley Cyrus
"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo
"Kill Bill," SZA
"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift
"Calm Down," Rema with Selena Gomez
Best Video
"Bongos," Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
"Paint the Town Red," Doja Cat
"Gorilla," Little Simz
"Flowers," Miley Cyrus
"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo
"Kill Bill," SZA
"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
"Sprinter," Central Cee x Dave
"Baby Don't Hurt Me," David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray
"TQG," Karol G, Shakira
"Creepin," Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
"Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
"Calm Down," Rema with Selena Gomez
Best New
Coi Leray
Flo
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
See the full list of nominations here.