Music
Oct. 3, 2023 / 2:48 PM

Jungkook of BTS to release 'Golden' solo album

By Annie Martin
Jungkook will release his debut solo album, "Golden," in November. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook has announced his debut solo album.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, will release the album Golden in November.

In a post on WeVerse, Big Hit Music said Golden is inspired by "the golden moments" of Jungkook.

The album includes 11 tracks, including "Seven" featuring Latto and "3D" featuring Jack Harlow. Jungkook released a single and music video for "3D" last week.

Jungkook will promote Golden with special stage performances and appearances.

Golden is scheduled for release Nov. 3.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

