1 of 5 | Jungkook will release his debut solo album, "Golden," in November. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook has announced his debut solo album. The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, will release the album Golden in November. Advertisement

In a post on WeVerse, Big Hit Music said Golden is inspired by "the golden moments" of Jungkook.

The album includes 11 tracks, including "Seven" featuring Latto and "3D" featuring Jack Harlow. Jungkook released a single and music video for "3D" last week.

Jungkook will promote Golden with special stage performances and appearances.

Golden is scheduled for release Nov. 3.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances