Oct. 3, 2023 / 11:31 AM

Swizz Beatz, Timbaland to be honored at BET Hip Hop Awards

By Annie Martin
Swizz Beatz (L), pictured with Alicia Keys, will receive the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Swizz Beatz (L), pictured with Alicia Keys, will receive the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will be honored at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

BET announced in a press release Tuesday that Swizz Beats and Timbaland will receive the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award at the awards show next week.

LL Cool J, the founder and CEO of Rock the Bells, will present the award to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to recognize their cultural contributions, talents and creativity in music and popular culture.

The BET Hip Hop Awards will take place at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta and air Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on BET.

DJ and music producer Marley Marl will also be honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award for his trailblazing work as house producer of the Juice Crew. LL Cool J and Rakim will perform a special tribute to Marl.

In addition, late South African rapper and music producer Kiernan "AKA" Forbes will receive a posthumous Global Visionary Award for his impact on the global hip-hop landscape. His family members Lynn and Toby Forbes will accept the award during a tribute segment.

Fat Joe will host the show, with Offset, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, GloRilla, Sexyy Red and other artists to perform.

21 Savage and Cardi B lead the nominees with 12 nominations each, followed by Drake with nine nominations. Burna Boy and DJ Khaled are both up for seven awards.

