Entertainment News
Oct. 3, 2023 / 8:47 AM

Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage

By Annie Martin

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Jessa Duggar is going to be a mom of five.

The former 19 Kids & Counting star, 30, is expecting her fifth child with her husband, Ben Seewald, after previously experiencing a miscarriage.

Duggar shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of a sonogram.

"Every heartbeat heard, every ultrasound seen, every appointment with a good report... the worries fade a little bit more. God has blessed us beyond measure, and YOU ARE SO, SO LOVED, my little one. #rainbowbaby," she captioned the post.

Duggar's sister Jill Duggar celebrated with the couple in the comments, writing, "Aww!! So happy for y'all!"

Duggar and Seewald married in November 2014 and have four children, sons Spurgeon, 7, and Henry, 6, and daughters Ivy, 4, and Fern, 2.

Duggar announced in February that she experienced a miscarriage over the holidays.

She previously experienced a miscarriage in 2020 before becoming pregnant with Fern.

Duggar is the fifth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children. The family came to fame on the TLC reality series 19 Kids & Counting and later starred on Counting On.

