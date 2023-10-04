Jelly Roll performed "Halfway to Hell," a song from his album "Whitsitt Chapel," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 38-year-old country music singer performed his song "Halfway to Hell" during Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night show. Advertisement

"Halfway to Hell" appears on Jelly Roll's album Whitsitt Chapel, released in June. The album also features the singles "Need a Favor" and "Save Me" and 10 other songs.

The Tonight Show marked Jelly Roll's first TV performance of "Halfway to Hell."

"I get to perform a song I've never performed on TV before tomorrow .. so fired up -- I'm a big Jimmy Fallon fan-- this is awesome," he said Monday.

Jelly Roll delivered an emotional performance of the song.

Jelly Roll was among the big winners at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards last week. The singer won Male Artist of 2023, New Artist of 2023, Song of 2023 for "Need a Favor" and Collaboration of 2023 for "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson.