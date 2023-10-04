Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 4, 2023 / 9:16 AM

Jelly Roll performs 'Halfway to Hell' on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Jelly Roll performed "Halfway to Hell," a song from his album "Whitsitt Chapel," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jelly Roll performed "Halfway to Hell," a song from his album "Whitsitt Chapel," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 38-year-old country music singer performed his song "Halfway to Hell" during Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Advertisement

"Halfway to Hell" appears on Jelly Roll's album Whitsitt Chapel, released in June. The album also features the singles "Need a Favor" and "Save Me" and 10 other songs.

The Tonight Show marked Jelly Roll's first TV performance of "Halfway to Hell."

"I get to perform a song I've never performed on TV before tomorrow .. so fired up -- I'm a big Jimmy Fallon fan-- this is awesome," he said Monday.

Jelly Roll delivered an emotional performance of the song.

Jelly Roll was among the big winners at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards last week. The singer won Male Artist of 2023, New Artist of 2023, Song of 2023 for "Need a Favor" and Collaboration of 2023 for "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson.

Read More

Latest Headlines

MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA lead nominations
Music // 31 minutes ago
MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA lead nominations
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and other artists are nominated at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Jungkook of BTS to release 'Golden' solo album
Music // 19 hours ago
Jungkook of BTS to release 'Golden' solo album
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook will release his debut solo album, "Golden," in November.
Demi Lovato holiday special in the works at Roku
Music // 22 hours ago
Demi Lovato holiday special in the works at Roku
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "A Very Demi Holiday Special," a Christmas music special featuring Demi Lovato, is coming to Roku.
Swizz Beatz, Timbaland to be honored at BET Hip Hop Awards
Music // 23 hours ago
Swizz Beatz, Timbaland to be honored at BET Hip Hop Awards
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will receive the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
TXT takes to the roof in 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' teaser
Music // 1 day ago
TXT takes to the roof in 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' teaser
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released a new concept clip for its album "The Name Chapter: Freefall."
Mariah Carey to launch 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Mariah Carey to launch 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey will perform her holiday hits on her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour, which begins in November.
Foo Fighters announce 'Everything or Nothing at All' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Foo Fighters announce 'Everything or Nothing at All' tour
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters will perform across North America on a new stadium tour in 2024.
Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia' tops U.S. album chart
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Rod Wave's "Nostalgia" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Jungkook of BTS releases '3D' single, music video featuring Jack Harlow
Music // 4 days ago
Jungkook of BTS releases '3D' single, music video featuring Jack Harlow
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook released a single and music video for "3D," a new song featuring Jack Harlow.
Aerosmith postpones remaining 2023 tour dates
Music // 4 days ago
Aerosmith postpones remaining 2023 tour dates
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Aerosmith will reschedule the rest of its "Peace Out" farewell tour dates to 2024 as Steven Tyler continues to recover from a vocal injury.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
'Ladies of the '80s' Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild unite for Lifetime
'Ladies of the '80s' Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild unite for Lifetime
'Pride & Prejudice' star Anna Chancellor mourns daughter Poppy: 'She transformed our lives'
'Pride & Prejudice' star Anna Chancellor mourns daughter Poppy: 'She transformed our lives'
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement