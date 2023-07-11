1/5

Timothée Chalamet plays a young Willy Wonka in the new film "Wonka." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is teasing the new film Wonka. The studio shared a trailer for the musical fantasy film Tuesday featuring Timothée Chalamet. Advertisement

Wonka serves as a prequel to the Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was adapted as the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. The new movie explores the origin story of inventor and chocolatier Willy Wonka.

"Every good thing in this world started with a dream." Only in theaters December 15. #WonkaMovie pic.twitter.com/CjDs8rs4XU— Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) July 11, 2023

The trailer shows Willy (Chalamet) overcome "The Chocolate Cartel" and other obstacles to open his chocolate shop with the help of a young girl (Calah Lane). Hugh Grant also makes an appearance as an Oompa-Loompa.

Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, Tom Davis and Olivia Colman also have roles.

"Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today," an official description reads.

Wonka is written by Simon Farnaby and Paul King and directed by King (Paddington). The film opens in theaters Dec. 15.