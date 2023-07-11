Trending
July 11, 2023

'Ahsoka' trailer: Ahsoka, Sabine, Hera unite against Thrawn

By Annie Martin
1/5
Rosario Dawson plays Ahsoka in the new Disney+ series "Ahsoka." File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rosario Dawson plays Ahsoka in the new Disney+ series "Ahsoka." File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the new series Ahsoka.

The streaming service shared a poster and trailer for the show Tuesday featuring Rosario Dawson.

Ahsoka takes place in the Star Wars universe and is a spinoff of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

The show follows Ahsoka Tano (Dawson), a former Jedi Knight, as she "investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

The trailer shows Ahsoka unite with her former protégée Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and pilot Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) following reports of Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) return.

Ray Stevenson also stars as Baylan Skoll, with Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.

Disney+ released the teaser "Begin" for Ahsoka in June.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that Ahsoka will have a two-episode premiere Aug. 23, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly.

