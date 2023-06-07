Trending
June 7, 2023 / 1:31 PM

'Star Wars: Ahsoka' series coming to Disney+ in August

By Annie Martin
1/5
Rosario Dawson reprises Ahsoka Tano in the new series "Star Wars: Ahsoka." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rosario Dawson reprises Ahsoka Tano in the new series "Star Wars: Ahsoka." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Star Wars: Ahsoka is coming to Disney+ in August.

Disney+ shared a premiere date, Aug. 23, and a new teaser for the series Wednesday.

Star Wars: Ahsoka takes place in the Star Wars universe and is a spinoff of the series The Mandalorian.

The show follows Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), a former Jedi Knight who investigates "an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

The cast also includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.

The teaser, titled "Begin," shows Ahsoka (Dawson) prepare to take on Grand Admiral Thrawn (Mikkelsen).

Star Wars: Ahsoka is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck.

May the 4th: A look at 'Star Wars' TV stars across the galaxy

"The Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal arrives for the premiere of the series in Los Angeles on November 13, 2019. Pascal portrays the titular character on the show, which returned for its third season in March 2023. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

