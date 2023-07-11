Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 11, 2023 / 10:38 AM

'Heartstopper' stars get close in Season 2 moving posters

By Annie Martin

July 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Heartstopper Season 2.

The streaming service shared moving posters for the season Tuesday featuring Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

Advertisement

Heartstopper is a teen romantic comedy-drama based on the Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novel of the same name. The series follows the romance between classmates Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke).

The cast also includes Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao and Tobie Donovan as Isaac.

In Season 2, "Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges; Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. Plus there's exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom!"

One poster shows Charlie (Locke) surprising Nick (Connor) by jumping on his back for a piggyback ride, while another features Elle (Finney) and Tao (Gao) posing together.

In addition, Isaac (Donovan) is seen holding a book, while Tara (Brown) and Darcy (Edgell) are shown getting close.

Netflix released first-look photos for Season 2 in May that show the characters visit Paris.

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres Aug. 3.

Read More

'Heartstopper': Nick, Charlie visit Paris in Season 2 photos Global Citizen Festival: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Stray Kids to perform Cardi B, Offset celebrate daughter Kulture's birthday: 'My baby is five' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Dan Harmon animated 'Krapopolis' premieres Sept. 24 on Fox
TV // 20 hours ago
Dan Harmon animated 'Krapopolis' premieres Sept. 24 on Fox
July 10 (UPI) -- Fox announced the fall premiere of "Krapopolis" on Monday. Dan Harmon's animated ancient Greece comedy premieres Sept. 24 after NFL Football.
'Twisted Metal' trailer: Anthony Mackie stars in series based on video game
TV // 23 hours ago
'Twisted Metal' trailer: Anthony Mackie stars in series based on video game
July 10 (UPI) -- "Twisted Metal," a post-apocalyptic action comedy starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, is coming to Peacock.
TV review: 'Heels' Season 2 crafts riveting drama in, out of ring
TV // 23 hours ago
TV review: 'Heels' Season 2 crafts riveting drama in, out of ring
LOS ANGELES, July 10 (UPI) -- "Heels" Season 2, premiering July 28 on Starz, picks up right where the season finale left off and crafts both a gripping wrestling saga and behind-the-scenes drama.
Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña plot a dangerous mission in 'Lioness' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña plot a dangerous mission in 'Lioness' trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released on Monday an official trailer for "Special Ops: Lioness," its upcoming espionage thriller series starring Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman.
Donna Mills says her 'V.C. Andrews' Dawn' villain is 'not a happy person'
TV // 2 days ago
Donna Mills says her 'V.C. Andrews' Dawn' villain is 'not a happy person'
NEW YORK, July 8 (UPI) -- Donna Mills says she had loads of source material to mine before playing wealthy, manipulative matriarch Lillian Cutler in Lifetime's new limited series, "V.C. Andrews' Dawn."
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 3 days ago
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
July 7 (UPI) -- "Naked and Afraid: Castaways," a new spinoff of the survival reality series "Naked and Afraid," is coming to Discovery Channel.
'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix joins 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 4 days ago
'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix joins 'Dancing with the Stars'
July 7 (UPI) -- Ariana Madix will appear as a contestant in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32 following "Vanderpump Rules" drama.
'Black Lady Sketch Show' canceled after four seasons on HBO
TV // 4 days ago
'Black Lady Sketch Show' canceled after four seasons on HBO
July 7 (UPI) -- HBO has canceled "A Black Lady Sketch Show" after four seasons.
Original 'Queer Eye' reunion, marathon coming to Bravo
TV // 4 days ago
Original 'Queer Eye' reunion, marathon coming to Bravo
July 6 (UPI) -- Bravo announced a "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" reunion airing July 13, following a marathon of episodes from the original series.
'Strange Planet' series coming to Apple TV+ in August
TV // 4 days ago
'Strange Planet' series coming to Apple TV+ in August
July 6 (UPI) -- "Strange Planet," an adult animated series based on the Nathan W. Pyle graphic novel and co-created by Dan Harmon, is coming to Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Real Housewives' star Kelly Bensimon engaged to Scott Litner
'Real Housewives' star Kelly Bensimon engaged to Scott Litner
Jamie Foxx seen smiling in first video since medical emergency
Jamie Foxx seen smiling in first video since medical emergency
Erin Andrews confirms birth of first child via surrogate
Erin Andrews confirms birth of first child via surrogate
Cardi B, Offset celebrate daughter Kulture's birthday: 'My baby is five'
Cardi B, Offset celebrate daughter Kulture's birthday: 'My baby is five'
'24,' 'Dexter' producer Manny Coto dies at 62
'24,' 'Dexter' producer Manny Coto dies at 62
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement