July 11, 2023 / 12:00 PM

'Painkiller': Uzo Aduba investigates opioid crisis in trailer for Netflix series

By Annie Martin
Uzo Aduba stars in the new series "Painkiller." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
Uzo Aduba stars in the new series "Painkiller." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show Painkiller.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama series Tuesday featuring Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black).

Painkiller is based on Patrick Radden Keefe's New Yorker article "The Family That Built an Empire of Pain" and the Barry Meier book Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America's Opioid Epidemic.

The limited series is created by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster and explores the opioid crisis.

Aduba plays Edie, an investigator with the U.S. attorney's office. Matthew Broderick portrays Richard Sackler, the former chairman of Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin. Sam Anderson plays Richard's father, Raymond Sackler.

Taylor Kitsch, Carolina Bartczak, Tyler Ritter, John Ales, Ron Lea, Ana Cruz Kayne, West Duchovny, Jack Mulhern and John Murphy also have roles.

"Painkiller, a fictionalized telling of real events, explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin," an official description reads.

Painkiller premieres Aug. 10 on Netflix.

