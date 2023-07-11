Trending
July 11, 2023 / 10:01 AM

Global Citizen Festival: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Stray Kids to perform

By Annie Martin
Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline Global Citizen Festival in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline Global Citizen Festival in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Global Citizen has announced the lineup for the 2023 Global Citizen Festival.

The free, ticketed event will take place Sept. 23 at the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City.

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill will headline the show, with Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and K-pop group Stray Kids to also perform.

Global Citizen Festival unites "millions of voices, amplified by the world's biggest artists, to demand urgent action from world leaders gathering in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September," according to a press release.

The campaign addresses issues contributing to extreme poverty, including the impacts of climate change, inequities affecting women and girls, and the global hunger crisis.

"COP27, this year's G7, the World Bank Spring Meetings and the Paris climate finance summit all failed to deliver tangible results, or disruption of the world's unjust systems," Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. "But complacency can't win. If we want to see breakthroughs on development and climate change, we need the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and all G7 nations to meet the urgency of the hour. Every single citizen has a vital role to play, and together, we must be laser-focused on driving results and impact in September."

The Global Citizen Festival broadcast is produced by Done and Dusted.

Advertisement