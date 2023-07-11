Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 11, 2023 / 11:11 AM

Taylor Swift ticket sales suspended by Ticketmaster France

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ticketmaster France shut down the online pre-sales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour due to technical difficulties. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ticketmaster France shut down the online pre-sales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour due to technical difficulties. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Sales for Taylor Swift's Eras tour have been suspended by Ticketmaster France.

The company shut down the online pre-sales for Swift's Eras tour Tuesday due to technical difficulties.

Advertisement

Swift will perform four shows in Paris at La Défense Arena in 2024 as part of her Eras tour. The concerts are scheduled for May 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Tickets for the May 9 and 10 shows were to go on sale at 9 a.m. local time, with tickets for May 11 and 12 to follow at 11 a.m.

Shortly after tickets went live, Ticketmaster tweeted that sales for the Paris shows have been "put on hold." The company said it will announce "a new on-sale time as soon as possible" and that "all codes not already used will remain valid."

Advertisement

Ticketmaster France also suspended sales for Swift's June 2 and 3 shows in Lyon, France.

The issue appeared to stem from a technical glitch on the Ticketmaster website that rendered fans unable to log in with their passwords, according to Variety. Over 700,000 fans were in the queue at one point to purchase tickets.

Ticketmaster previously experienced issues with Eras tour ticket sales in the United States.

In addition, fans in the United Kingdom experienced a malfunctioning waiting room and other issues with Ticketmaster when pre-sales went live Monday.

Swift kicked off the Eras tour March 17 in Glendale, Ariz., and will next perform Friday in Denver.

The singer added new U.K. and Europe dates to the tour last week ahead of the release of her rerecorded album Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift's career: awards, No. 1 hits and red carpets

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Taylor Swift releases 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)': 'It's here' Taylor Swift adds Europe dates to 'Eras' tour Taylor Swift adds international dates to 'Eras' tour What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Global Citizen Festival: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Stray Kids to perform
Music // 1 hour ago
Global Citizen Festival: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Stray Kids to perform
July 11 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill will headline Global Citizen Festival, with Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids to also perform.
Itzy members pose in 'Kill My Doubt' concept clip
Music // 20 hours ago
Itzy members pose in 'Kill My Doubt' concept clip
July 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a teaser video and concept photos for their EP "Kill My Doubt."
Madonna gives update, reschedules tour after hospitalization
Music // 21 hours ago
Madonna gives update, reschedules tour after hospitalization
July 10 (UPI) -- Madonna gave a health update and canceled the North American leg of her "Celebration" tour after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection.
Elton John wraps farewell concert tour in Stockholm
Music // 2 days ago
Elton John wraps farewell concert tour in Stockholm
July 9 (UPI) -- British pop music legend wrapped up his farewell concert tour in Stockholm on Saturday.
Joe Jonas sings 'Uptown Girl' with Billy Joel in London: 'This was a bucket list moment'
Music // 2 days ago
Joe Jonas sings 'Uptown Girl' with Billy Joel in London: 'This was a bucket list moment'
July 8 (UPI) -- Joe Jonas was a surprise guest performer at his fellow U.S. pop star Billy Joel's London concert Friday.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
July 8 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
NCT Dream shares 'Poison' track video ahead of new album
Music // 3 days ago
NCT Dream shares 'Poison' track video ahead of new album
July 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released a video for "Poison," a song from its album "ISTJ."
PJ Harvey releases 'I Inside the Old Year Dying,' first album in 7 years
Music // 3 days ago
PJ Harvey releases 'I Inside the Old Year Dying,' first album in 7 years
July 7 (UPI) -- PJ Harvey released the album "I Inside the Old Year Dying" and a video for the song "Lwonesome Tonight."
'Euphoria' star Dominic Fike releases 'Sunburn' album
Music // 3 days ago
'Euphoria' star Dominic Fike releases 'Sunburn' album
July 7 (UPI) -- Dominic Fike, a singer and actor who plays Elliot on "Euphoria," released his second studio album, "Sunburn."
Prince songs released from vault, including '7' remix
Music // 3 days ago
Prince songs released from vault, including '7' remix
July 7 (UPI) -- The Prince Estate released "All a Share Together Now" and "7 (E Flat Version)" on streaming services.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Real Housewives' star Kelly Bensimon engaged to Scott Litner
'Real Housewives' star Kelly Bensimon engaged to Scott Litner
Jamie Foxx seen smiling in first video since medical emergency
Jamie Foxx seen smiling in first video since medical emergency
Erin Andrews confirms birth of first child via surrogate
Erin Andrews confirms birth of first child via surrogate
Cardi B, Offset celebrate daughter Kulture's birthday: 'My baby is five'
Cardi B, Offset celebrate daughter Kulture's birthday: 'My baby is five'
'24,' 'Dexter' producer Manny Coto dies at 62
'24,' 'Dexter' producer Manny Coto dies at 62
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement