Music
June 20, 2023 / 12:19 PM

Taylor Swift adds international dates to 'Eras' tour

By Annie Martin
Taylor Swift added shows in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom to her "Eras" tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is adding international dates to her ongoing Eras tour.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter announced new shows in Asia, Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

The new dates begin Feb. 2, 2024 in Tokyo and run through Aug. 17, 2024 in London.

"EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY," Swift wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!"

