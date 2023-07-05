Taylor Swift adds Europe dates to 'Eras' tour

1/5

Taylor Swift added 14 shows in Europe to her "Eras" tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is adding new dates for the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe to her ongoing Eras tour. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter announced 14 more shows in Europe on Wednesday. Advertisement

Swift will be joined by special guest Paramore, a rock band fronted by Hayley Williams.

"Really can't contain my excitement because ... we're adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!!

"Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I'm screaming???" Swift tweeted.

The new dates are as follows:

May 12, 2024 - Paris, at Paris La Défense Arena

May 19 - Stockholm, Sweden, at Friends Arena

May 25 - Lisbon, Portugal, at Estadio da Luz

June 3 - Lyon, France, at Groupama Stadium

June 9 - Edinburgh, U.K., at BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 13 - Liverpool, U.K., at Anfield Stadium

June 23 - London, at Wembley Stadium

June 30 - Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium

July 4 - Amsterdam, at Johan Cruijff Arena

July 14 - Milan, Italy, at San Siro Stadium

July 17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany, at Veltins Arena

July 19 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany, at Veltins Arena

Aug. 1 - Warsaw, Poland, at PGE Narodowy

Aug. 8 - Vienna, at Ernst-Happel Stadium

Really can't contain my excitement because... we're adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I'm... pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

Swift announced the Europe leg of the Eras tour in June, along with dates in Asia and Australia.

The singer launched the Eras tour March 18 in Glendale, Ariz. The North American leg of the tour ends Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.

Swift most recently released the album Midnights in October 2022. She will release Speak Now (Taylor's Version), a rerecorded version of her 2010 album Speak Now, on July 7.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) features collaborations with Williams and Fall Out Boy.

