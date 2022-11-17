Klobuchar expresses concern over Ticketmaster, Live Nation merger

1/4

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., expressed concern about how Ticketmaster and Live Nation has impacted competition in concert ticket sales. File Pool Photo by Elizabeth Frantz/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. lawmakers and state officials have expressed concern over Ticketmaster's influence on the live music industry, citing website outages and long waits for tickets following its merger with Live Nation. In a letter to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino on Wednesday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said the merger allows the companies to "dominate the live entertainment supply chain with powerful positions in primary ticketing, secondary ticketing, concert promotion, artist management, tour sponsorships, and event venue operation." Advertisement

"Ticketmaster's power in the primary ticket market insulates it from the competitive pressures that typically push companies to innovate and improve their services," she said.

Ticketmaster's 2010 merger with Live Nation Entertainment was approved by anti-trust regulators with stipulations. In 2019 the Department of Justice found that Live Nation had violated the terms by requiring venues to use Ticketmaster as a condition for hosting Live Nation entertainers.

The merger came under renewed scrutiny after fans experienced issues attempting to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour.

Tennessee's attorney general said his office had received multiple complaints from fans after Ticketmaster's website crashed on Tuesday.

"Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is concerned about consumer complaints related to @Ticketmaster's pre-sale of @taylorswift13 concert tickets. He and his Consumer Protection team will use every available tool to ensure that no consumer protections laws were violated," read a tweet from the Attorney General's office.

As of Tuesday ticket prices for Swift's May 28 MetLife Stadium concert ranged from $360 to $22,500.

Rep. Bill Pascrell, R-N.J., tweeted "with [Taylor Swift] tickets going on sale like most of you I'm on the waitlist. Let me know how your experience is today: we're watching you [Ticketmaster]."

Last year five members of congress, including Pascrell, and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., wrote a letter asking the Department of Justice to launch an anti-trust investigation into Ticketmaster.

While indignant Taylor Swift fans prompted the latest public outcry, they are hardly alone. Earlier this year Bruce Springsteen fans were startled to find that tickets for his 2023 tour cost up to $5,000.

On Tuesday Cicilline tweeted that the merger of these companies "should never have been allowed in the first place" and said he had joined Pascrell, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. to call on the Justice Department to investigate Live Nation's "efforts to jack up prices and strangle competition."

"There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix presale. Hundreds of thousands of tickets have been sold. If you have already secured tickets, you are all set. If you are currently in a queue, please hang tight - queues are moving and we are working to get fans through as quickly as possible," read a statement posted to Ticketmaster's official Twitter account on Tuesday.

