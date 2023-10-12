Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 12, 2023 / 11:27 AM

'Candy Cane Lane' teaser shows Eddie Murphy meet mischievous elf

By Annie Martin
Eddie Murphy stars in the holiday comedy "Candy Cane Lane." Photo by Claudette Barius/Amazon
1 of 6 | Eddie Murphy stars in the holiday comedy "Candy Cane Lane." Photo by Claudette Barius/Amazon

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Candy Cane Lane.

Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the holiday comedy Thursday featuring Eddie Murphy and Jillian Bell.

Advertisement

Candy Cane Lane follows Chris (Murphy), a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest. Chris inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Bell), who casts a magic spell that wreaks havoc on the whole town.

"At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper's spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser shows Chris wish for "the best Christmas ever" before signing his life away to Pepper.

Thaddeus J. Mixon, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes also star.

Prime Video shared a poster and first-look photos for the film Tuesday.

Advertisement

Candy Cane Lane is written by Kelly Younger and directed by Reginald Hudlin. The film is Murphy's first holiday movie.

Candy Cane Lane premieres Dec. 1 on Prime Video.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Leo' trailer: Adam Sandler voices class pet who speaks to students
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Leo' trailer: Adam Sandler voices class pet who speaks to students
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Leo," an animated musical comedy starring Adam Sandler and Bill Burr, is coming to Netflix.
Screamfest review: Fun 'Howdy, Neighbor!" Disney kids' greatest fear
Movies // 4 hours ago
Screamfest review: Fun 'Howdy, Neighbor!" Disney kids' greatest fear
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Howdy, Neighbor!", which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, is a stalker thriller which unfolds over Facetime, and stars Disney veterans -- and it works!
Screamfest review: 'Faceless After Dark' gets sweet revenge on toxic fans
Movies // 4 hours ago
Screamfest review: 'Faceless After Dark' gets sweet revenge on toxic fans
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Faceless After Dark," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, is a clever revenge tale showcasing Jenna Kanell as an actor and co-writer.
'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White star in wrestling drama
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White star in wrestling drama
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "The Iron Claw," a new film about the Von Erich family, opens in theaters in December.
Beyond Fest review: 'Dream Scenario' finds poignancy in surreal comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
Beyond Fest review: 'Dream Scenario' finds poignancy in surreal comedy
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Dream Scenario," which screened at Beyond Fest, is a surreal fantasy comedy with a message about fleeting fame.
Nick Fury to Captain Marvel: 'Give her hell'
Movies // 1 day ago
Nick Fury to Captain Marvel: 'Give her hell'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Marvel released two new videos and four posters for "The Marvels" on Tuesday. The film opens Nov. 10.
Justin Timberlake sings *NSYNC song in 'Trolls Band Together'
Movies // 1 day ago
Justin Timberlake sings *NSYNC song in 'Trolls Band Together'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a behind-the-scenes clip from "Trolls Band Together" on Tuesday. The third film in the animated musical series features Justin Timberlake singing an old *NSYNC hit.
'Rather Be Ashes Than Dust' is a haunting elegy for Hong Kong
Movies // 1 day ago
'Rather Be Ashes Than Dust' is a haunting elegy for Hong Kong
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Alan Lau's "Rather Be Ashes Than Dust" is a probing and painful documentary about Hong Kong's 2019 protests that premiered at the Busan International Film Festival.
'Candy Cane Lane' photos introduce Eddie Murphy holiday comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
'Candy Cane Lane' photos introduce Eddie Murphy holiday comedy
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Candy Cane Lane," a new Christmas movie starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, is coming to Prime Video.
'Pain Hustlers' trailer: Emily Blunt joins Chris Evans at pharma start-up
Movies // 2 days ago
'Pain Hustlers' trailer: Emily Blunt joins Chris Evans at pharma start-up
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Pain Hustlers," a new crime drama directed by David Yates and starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith confirms split from Will Smith, says they separated in 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith confirms split from Will Smith, says they separated in 2016
'South Park' reimagines Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny as women
'South Park' reimagines Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny as women
Chris Stapleton reschedules shows due to bronchitis
Chris Stapleton reschedules shows due to bronchitis
Soccer stars Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger split up
Soccer stars Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger split up
Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine
Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement