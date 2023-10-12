1 of 5 | Billy Ray Cyrus married Australian singer Firerose at an intimate wedding. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Billy Ray Cyrus has remarried. The 62-year-old singer and actor married Australian singer Firerose, 34, at an intimate wedding earlier this week. Advertisement

Cyrus and Firerose shared the news alongside photos from their wedding in a joint post Wednesday on Instagram.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined," Cyrus captioned the post.

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyus... I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began," he added. "Long Live Love!"

Cyrus and Firerose first met on the set of the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, which starred Cyrus' daughter Miley Cyrus.

The couple released their first song together, "New Day," in July 2021 and confirmed their engagement in November 2022.

Cyrus was previously married to Tish Cyrus, who filed for divorce in April after more than 28 years of marriage.

Cyrus has three children, Miley, Braison and Noah, with Tish Cyrus, and a son, Christopher, with Kristin Luckey. He is also dad to Brandi and Trace, Tish Cyrus' children from her previous marriage.

Tish Cyrus married actor Dominic Purcell in August.