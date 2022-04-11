Trending
April 11, 2022 / 11:47 AM

Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus headed for divorce

By Annie Martin
Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus headed for divorce
Tish Cyrus (R) filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after 28 years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Tish Cyrus, are headed for divorce.

TMZ reported Monday that Tish Cyrus, a producer, filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, a singer and actor, after more than 28 years of marriage.

People confirmed the news and said Tish Cyrus filed for divorce Wednesday in Williamson County, Tenn.

In court documents, Tish Cyrus, 54, cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split. She also said she and Billy Ray Cyrus, 60, have not lived together in more than two years.

Billy Ray Cyrus previously filed for divorce in 2010 but withdrew his petition for divorce months later. Tish Cyrus filed for divorce in June 2013 but reconciled with Billy Ray Cyrus shortly after.

"We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together," the pair said in a joint statement in July 2013. "We both went into couples therapy, something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and it's brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways."

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus have three children together: singer and actress Miley Cyrus, 29, Braison Cyrus, 27, and Noah Cyrus, 22. Billy Ray Cyrus also has a son, Christopher, 30, from a previous relationship, while Tish Cyrus has two other children, Brandi, 34, and Trace, 33.

TMZ said Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus last appeared in public together in 2020. Tish Cyrus shared a family photo on Christmas in December that did not feature Billy Ray Cyrus.





